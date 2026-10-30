Retro Timex chronograph that people say makes them "feel special" is 31% off ahead of Black Friday

Timex makes some of the best affordable watches, especially if you're into vintage-inspired designs, and its latest sale makes one of its more distinctive chronographs even more tempting.

Shop Timex’s 31% off Flash Sale (use the code Flash31)

The Timex Legacy Tonneau Chronograph, a £200 timepiece inspired by the bold watch designs of the 1970s, is currently £138 with code Flash31 at checkout, saving you £62.

Timex Legacy Tonneau Chronograph: was £200 now £138 at timex.co.uk Inspired by the bold designs of the 1970s, this retro Timex chronograph features a 42mm stainless-steel case, a striking multi-layered dial and contrasting red hands. Buyers praise its premium looks and comfortable fit, and with 31% off using code Flash31, it's even better value.

One verified buyer says the chronograph "looks and feels a lot more expensive", describing it as stylish, comfortable and good value for money, while another simply says, "I feel special whenever I wear this watch".

The Legacy Tonneau Chronograph’s most distinctive feature is its chunky, barrel-shaped stainless-steel case, which delivers an unmistakable 1970s aesthetic without looking like a museum piece.

Measuring 42mm across and 11mm thick, the case combines brushed and polished finishes, while the black multi-layered dial features three contrasting silver subdials and bright red hands.

A tachymeter scale around the dial adds to the vintage motorsport aesthetic. It has a battery-powered quartz chronograph movement with stopwatch functionality without the maintenance of a mechanical movement.

The watch also features a date window at 3 o'clock, a mineral crystal, and 50 metres of water resistance, making it suitable for everyday wear and occasional light swimming.

The Legacy Tonneau has earned some enthusiastic customer feedback, with buyers particularly praising its appearance.

One reviewer calls it a "Great looking watch", while another says they love its old-school aesthetic. Several also highlight its comfort, although the strap length appears to be the main recurring criticism.

At its regular £200 price, the Legacy Tonneau is already an interesting alternative to the usual retro digital watches and traditional dress watches that dominate this end of the market.

With 31% off, however, it's an even more compelling proposition, particularly for anyone who appreciates the oversized, unconventional chronographs of the 1970s.

You can buy the Timex Legacy Tonneau Chronograph directly from Timex for £138, down from £200, using the discount code Flash31 at checkout. The offer is part of the brand's flash sale, so availability and the promotion may change.