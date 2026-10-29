NORQAIN reimagines its lightest watch in turquoise – it only weighs 45 grams!

In Summary NORQAIN has added the Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise to its permanent watch collection

Weighing just 45g, the NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise features its signature turquoise colour on the case, strap, crown and dial

The watch is limited to 300 pieces, and priced at £9,700 / $13,900

NORQAIN has introduced its latest Wild ONE watch , and reinvented it in its signature colour. The new NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise is still the brand’s lightest watch to date, but it now features bold turquoise accents on the case, crown, dial and strap.

The NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise keeps the original watch’s dimensions and weight. The case measures 41mm in diameter with a 11.95mm thickness, and it only weighs 45 grams, so you can barely feel it on your wrist. It’s made from ultra-light materials, including titanium, aluminium, rubber and the brand’s own NORTEQ and X-Lite carbon fibre composite.

The use of NORTEQ and X-Lite in the new watch gives it a light yet robust feel, and makes it increasingly shock absorbent. Used in the NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise’s casing ring, the watch can handle shocks exceeding 5,000G, so it can withstand intense environments and activities.

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Aside from its ultra-light feel, the watch has similar features to the limited edition NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite timepiece that launched earlier this year. This includes a skeletonised black dial, black NORTEQ case parts, and a screw-down crown.

(Image credit: NORQAIN)

But as the name states, the NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise now comes in turquoise. The bright blue-green shade is featured on the crown rubber insert, its rubber shock absorbers, double-layered strap and the dial.

The dial of the NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise is openworked so you can see the movement through it, as well as when you flip it over via the aluminium open caseback. The bar-like hour markers are bordered in turquoise, which matches the colour of the minute track, as well as the tips of the diamond-cut hour and minutes hands, and the flat seconds hand.

The turquoise on the dial is further highlighted by Super-LumiNova so it’s legible in the dark. The NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise comes with two strap options – a double-layered black and turquoise rubber strap with a perforated top layer, and an interchangeable turquoise stretch band with a black rubber upper layer.

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(Image credit: NORQAIN)

The NORQAIN Wild ONE Skeleton X-Lite Turquoise is powered by the NORQAIN 4K Manufacture Calibre (NK26/1) movement, which gives the watch a 65 hour power reserve. It features skeletonised bridges and an oscillating weight which is shaped into mountain peaks, which you can see on the caseback.