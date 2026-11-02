Early Black Friday deals LIVE: November is here and the savings have started

November is the turning point in the year for many reasons. The clocks have gone back, the temperature has dropped, and the leaves are falling from the trees. Most of all, though, it's when the big sales events start in the lead-up to Black Friday – the biggest sale of them all.

Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off, and the prices go down.

Last week, both Argos and Currys launched their Black Friday sales, and many more will follow this week. To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we will be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales start and when they offer something really worth buying.

Don't forget, there's still nearly four weeks to go before Black Friday itself, so it's important not to peek too early. Equally, if a good deal comes early, there might not be any need to wait.

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