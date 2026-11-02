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Early Black Friday deals LIVE: November is here and the savings have started
Major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday savings, which means there are deals to be had right now
November is the turning point in the year for many reasons. The clocks have gone back, the temperature has dropped, and the leaves are falling from the trees. Most of all, though, it's when the big sales events start in the lead-up to Black Friday – the biggest sale of them all.
Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off, and the prices go down.
Last week, both Argos and Currys launched their Black Friday sales, and many more will follow this week. To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we will be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales start and when they offer something really worth buying.
Don't forget, there's still nearly four weeks to go before Black Friday itself, so it's important not to peek too early. Equally, if a good deal comes early, there might not be any need to wait.
Follow the deals
- Argos has dropped its Black Friday deals early – here are 15 gadgets I'd buy before they sell out
- The Currys Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE – 19 appliance deals I’d recommend buying early
- Forget Amazon, LG's OLED C6 deal already beats early Black Friday prices
- I've been tracking Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra price, and this early Black Friday deal is hard to ignore
Editor's pick
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £399 at Currys
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £298 at Amazon
- ✨ Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £399.99now £199.99 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £149.99 at Argos
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £159
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599now £349 at Amazon
- 📺 LG OLED C6:
was £1,699.98now £1,117.18 at LG UK
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price
While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.
LG OLED deal
Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal.
This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people.
OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic.
That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness.
It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too.
November is here!
Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others.
Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.
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