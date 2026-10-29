The Currys Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE – 19 appliance deals I’d recommend buying early
Currys Black Friday sale is here with up to 40% off sitewide – here’s what you should buy
Black Friday isn’t for another month, but many retailers and websites drop their sales early to give you more time to shop at low prices across all product categories.
Case in point, Currys has launched its Black Friday sale an entire month early, giving you up to 40% off appliances, TVs, smart tech, phones, and much more, across its site and in stores.
Shop the full Currys Black Friday sale
I’ve covered Black Friday on T3 for years now, and have always found Currys to have some of the biggest discounts around this time of year. Its sale often drops early, and most of the time, the cheapest prices it offers is in the lead-up to Black Friday and not on the actual event.
What does this mean, exactly? Well, it means that now is the best time to shop the Currys Black Friday sale as you can get huge price drops on must-have tech and home products. Currys is well known for its range of appliances – both large and small – which is what I’d recommend buying from Currys this Black Friday.
From coffee machines and air fryers to fridges and vacuums, I’ve rounded up the best early appliances deals you should buy now in the Currys Black Friday sale.
Early Currys Black Friday appliance deals
Now just £159.99, the Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer has a combined 9.5 litre capacity across its two baskets. You can use each basket independently or simultaneously, and have them both finish cooking different meals at the same time.
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The Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer is now under £90 at Currys. It comes in white, and has two asymmetrical baskets, so you can cook mains in the bigger chamber, and sides in the smaller one.
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Save £130 on the Sage the Barista Express Bean To Cup Coffee Machine in the Currys Black Friday sale. This bean to cup coffee machine has a bean hopper and grinder, and milk frother, and comes in a stylish stainless steel colour.
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Now under £100, the De’Longhi Stilosa Coffee Machine is an easy-to-use model that’s compatible with ground coffee. It has an adjustable cup stand and can make two cups of coffee at a time.
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Microwaves are making a comeback, and the Russell Hobbs Compact Solo Microwave is now on sale at Currys. It has a 20 litre capacity and eight auto-cooking programmes to choose from.
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The new Kenwood My Pizzeria is now discounted at Currys for Black Friday. As an indoor, electric pizza oven, it can make fresh or frozen pizzas in minutes, as well as flatbreads and more.
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The Nutribullet 900 Series Deluxe Blender is now under £65 at Currys. It comes in a stylish champagne colour, and includes two blending cups so you can take your smoothies with you on-the-go.
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Get £250 off the Samsung Series 5 SpaceMax Smart 70/30 Fridge Freezer at Currys. The fridge has 230 litres of capacity, while the freezer is a tad smaller at 114 litres. There’s plenty of storage, and it looks great in white or silver.
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Need a new oven? The NEFF N30 Electric Oven is now £100 cheaper in Currys’ Black Friday sale. The electric oven has a 71 litre capacity, and has an enamel coating in a black finish.
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Dyson is rarely on sale, so this deal on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is well worth buying. It has an anti-tangle brush head, an LED display on the top of the handle, and comes with multiple accessories.
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Save £220.99 on the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Currys. It comes in a deep navy colour, and uses Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology which is great for cleaning up pet and human hair.
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The Bosch Unlimited 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now £170 cheaper for Black Friday. It has a dual battery so it can stay constantly charged, with a generous runtime of 80 minutes.
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Save £110 on the VAX LiftOut Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner at Currys. This corded model has a 2.1 litre bin, and is recommended for pet owners, as it has a good pick-up and prevents tangles.
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Now £190 cheaper, the Eufy Omni C28A Robot Vacuum and Mop is a handy cleaner that does all the hard work for you. It cleans across carpets and hardwood floors, and comes with an all-in-one station for emptying, cleaning and charging.
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Save £270 on the Dyson Spot + Scrub AI Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Currys. This robot vacuum uses AI to detect objects, and map your home. It has a 200 minute runtime and is great at removing stains and spills.
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The LG Series 4 Pro Washing Machine is under £400 for Black Friday. It has a 1400 RPM spin speed and can handle up to 11kg of clothes. It has plenty of cycles available and even uses smart sensors to choose the right programme for the load.
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Perfect for fitting underneath kitchen cabinets, the Hisense KitchenFit 5i Series Washing Machine is £100 cheaper at Currys. It comes with black, and is compatible with the Hisense app so you can schedule washes from your phone.
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For drying your clothes, the Bosch Series 6 Heat Pump Tumble Dryer has £150 off at Currys. It uses sensors to pick the right cycle to help you save time and money, and has a quick dry programme for small washes.
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Save £170 on the Hoover Pro Dry Series 3 Heat Pump Tumble Dryer in the Currys Black Friday sale. It has an eco-drying cycle to help you save money, energy and time drying your clothes.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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