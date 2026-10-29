The Currys Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE – 19 appliance deals I’d recommend buying early

Black Friday isn’t for another month, but many retailers and websites drop their sales early to give you more time to shop at low prices across all product categories.

Case in point, Currys has launched its Black Friday sale an entire month early, giving you up to 40% off appliances, TVs, smart tech, phones, and much more, across its site and in stores.

Shop the full Currys Black Friday sale

I’ve covered Black Friday on T3 for years now, and have always found Currys to have some of the biggest discounts around this time of year. Its sale often drops early, and most of the time, the cheapest prices it offers is in the lead-up to Black Friday and not on the actual event.

What does this mean, exactly? Well, it means that now is the best time to shop the Currys Black Friday sale as you can get huge price drops on must-have tech and home products. Currys is well known for its range of appliances – both large and small – which is what I’d recommend buying from Currys this Black Friday.

From coffee machines and air fryers to fridges and vacuums , I’ve rounded up the best early appliances deals you should buy now in the Currys Black Friday sale.

Early Currys Black Friday appliance deals

Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £159.99 at Currys Now just £159.99, the Ninja 6-in-1 DualZone XL Air Fryer has a combined 9.5 litre capacity across its two baskets. You can use each basket independently or simultaneously, and have them both finish cooking different meals at the same time. Read more Read less ▼

Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £89.99 at Currys The Philips 3000 Series Dual Basket Air Fryer is now under £90 at Currys. It comes in white, and has two asymmetrical baskets, so you can cook mains in the bigger chamber, and sides in the smaller one. Read more Read less ▼

Sage the Barista Express Bean To Cup Coffee Machine: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys Save £130 on the Sage the Barista Express Bean To Cup Coffee Machine in the Currys Black Friday sale. This bean to cup coffee machine has a bean hopper and grinder, and milk frother, and comes in a stylish stainless steel colour. Read more Read less ▼

De’Longhi Stilosa Coffee Machine: was £126.99 now £99.99 at Currys Now under £100, the De’Longhi Stilosa Coffee Machine is an easy-to-use model that’s compatible with ground coffee. It has an adjustable cup stand and can make two cups of coffee at a time. Read more Read less ▼

Russell Hobbs Compact Solo Microwave: was £94.99 now £59.99 at Currys Microwaves are making a comeback, and the Russell Hobbs Compact Solo Microwave is now on sale at Currys. It has a 20 litre capacity and eight auto-cooking programmes to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Kenwood My Pizzeria: was £149.99 now £79 at Currys The new Kenwood My Pizzeria is now discounted at Currys for Black Friday. As an indoor, electric pizza oven, it can make fresh or frozen pizzas in minutes, as well as flatbreads and more. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet 900 Series Deluxe Blender: was £89.99 now £64.99 at Currys The Nutribullet 900 Series Deluxe Blender is now under £65 at Currys. It comes in a stylish champagne colour, and includes two blending cups so you can take your smoothies with you on-the-go. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Series 5 SpaceMax Smart 70/30 Fridge Freezer: was £749 now £499 at Currys Get £250 off the Samsung Series 5 SpaceMax Smart 70/30 Fridge Freezer at Currys. The fridge has 230 litres of capacity, while the freezer is a tad smaller at 114 litres. There’s plenty of storage, and it looks great in white or silver. Read more Read less ▼

NEFF N30 Electric Oven: was £449 now £349 at Currys Need a new oven? The NEFF N30 Electric Oven is now £100 cheaper in Currys’ Black Friday sale. The electric oven has a 71 litre capacity, and has an enamel coating in a black finish. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £649 now £479 at Currys Dyson is rarely on sale, so this deal on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is well worth buying. It has an anti-tangle brush head, an LED display on the top of the handle, and comes with multiple accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Bosch Unlimited 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £399 now £229 at Currys The Bosch Unlimited 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now £170 cheaper for Black Friday. It has a dual battery so it can stay constantly charged, with a generous runtime of 80 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Eufy Omni C28A Robot Vacuum and Mop: was £619 now £429 at Currys Now £190 cheaper, the Eufy Omni C28A Robot Vacuum and Mop is a handy cleaner that does all the hard work for you. It cleans across carpets and hardwood floors, and comes with an all-in-one station for emptying, cleaning and charging. Read more Read less ▼

LG Series 4 Pro Washing Machine: was £549 now £399 at Currys The LG Series 4 Pro Washing Machine is under £400 for Black Friday. It has a 1400 RPM spin speed and can handle up to 11kg of clothes. It has plenty of cycles available and even uses smart sensors to choose the right programme for the load. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense KitchenFit 5i Series Washing Machine: was £469 now £369 at Currys Perfect for fitting underneath kitchen cabinets, the Hisense KitchenFit 5i Series Washing Machine is £100 cheaper at Currys. It comes with black, and is compatible with the Hisense app so you can schedule washes from your phone. Read more Read less ▼