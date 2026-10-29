Lidl is selling a kettle that looks just like Ninja’s – but costs a third of the price
It arrives in stores today
The new Silvercrest Stainless Steel Digital Electric Kettle arrives in Lidl’s middle aisle today, and it looks like a pretty convincing alternative to Ninja’s Perfect Temperature Kettle, which first launched in 2022.
I reviewed Ninja’s version last year, awarding it four stars for its fast boiling time and hold-temperature features. Whilst Lidl’s version appears to miss out on the latter, it can still boil one litre of water in just 2 minutes and 38 seconds – an impressive time that puts it in the running with some of the best kettles.
It’s available in stores from today for £29.99, or £26.99 for Lidl Plus members. With Ninja’s version carrying an RRP of £90, that means Lidl’s kettle costs roughly a third of the price.
With a maximum capacity of 1.7 litres, the Silvercrest kettle has its controls on the base, with four temperature settings (70, 80, 90 and 100°C), plus on/off and function buttons with LED backlighting. It also plays a small chime when the selected temperature is reached and when the kettle is placed back on its base – a feature that will sound familiar to anyone who’s used Ninja’s version.
Other features include overheat and boil-dry protection, a 360-degree swivel base with built-in cable storage, and non-slip feet for added stability. There’s also a three-year warranty, which isn't bad for Lidl at all.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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