Forget Amazon, LG's OLED C6 deal already beats early Black Friday prices

November is here and it's well-known for being the month when seasonal deals kick off – not only is there Black Friday towards the end of the month, there are lots of promotions trying to take your attention away from that very specific date.

One such offer I've just spotted is Argos and Currys marketing this LG OLED C6 TV as a 'deal'. However, it's pricier to buy on those two sites, and Amazon, compared to going direct and getting a discount deal with LG from the source.

Check out the 55-inch LG OLED C6 TV deal at LG

While the list price may appear to be 98 pence higher than its competition, LG has a couple of price reduction specials: create an account and you'll get a 'member price' for starters, then ensure it's a new account to get a further 5% reduction on the list price.

Save £582.80 LG OLED C6: was £1,699.98 now £1,117.18 at LG Electronics This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people. OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic. That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness. It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too.

If you've created a new account and verified everything, then you'll save a further £81.82 going direct with LG compared to Amazon, Argos or Currys. So the best deal is the one that's not even marked as being such!

That's in addition to recent reductions, of course, as the OLED C6 in 55-inch size is listed at £1699.99, but has recently dropped to around £1200. That is a recent development, which I've verified by using Amazon's price tracker and CamelCamelCamel separately.

Better still this tactic in netting the best LG OLED C6 for you works across the rull range of TV sizes. So if you want the smaller 48-inch version, or the larger 65-inch model, the same rings true – LG's own site has the best member prices for those signed up.

No doubt that there'll be other TV deals as part of the Black Friday sales, but most of those are likely to be Amazon's own sets – which aren't a match for LG's higher-grade offerings. That's what makes this OLED C6 an unmissable offer.