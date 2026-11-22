This Black Friday week, you're going to see a whole heap of deals – but I think you won't see many that get you a full £450 off a laptop that I'd genuinely recommend, even if it was only £200 off.

Asus makes some of the best slimline Windows laptops on the market, and it's really easy to tell when you're handling one of its high-end models. It uses a nice lightweight material called Ceraluminum, giving the machines a really interesting, matte finish that's nothing quite like normal metal.

Now, you can get one of its best recent launches, the Zenbook 14 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X1 chipset powering things, at a simply massive discount. It knocks £450 off the sticker price for a truly generational deal.

Save £450 Asus Zenbook 14 (Snapdragon X1): was £1,099.99 now £649.99 at Amazon Crucially, this slightly older model comes with 16GB of RAM, unlike many entry-level options that now bring just 8GB. When you're running Windows, that's a huge difference-maker, and it makes this price all the more confusing and impressive.

This lovely gold-coloured laptop has a bunch of the features that Asus is well-known for, including a stunning 2K OLED screen. If you haven't had an OLED laptop before, you'll be in for a treat, with gorgeous amounts of contrast and inky blacks that make your on-screen content pop out way more nicely.

It's also a feature that Apple charges huge amounts for on its new MacBook Pro, so getting it in a £650 laptop here is quite something.

You also get a 256GB SSD for super-quick storage, and the extremely impressive battery life that has been a big bonus for Snapdragon X users since the platform launched. Plus, since it's now been around for a couple of years, the list of incompatible apps has massively shrunk, to the point where it's a non-issue for the vast majority of us.

So, I feel fairly confident that this will be one of the deals of the coming week. You might want to consider getting out ahead of any potential stock issues, and place an order sooner rather than later.