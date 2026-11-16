Sonos sale is now live – 3 soundbar and speaker deals I'd recommend, having tested the full range

The largest soundbar that Sonos currently makes, perfectly matched to larger TVs from 55-inches and up.

It's a sonic monster, too, able to output serious audio – including big bass, as many won't opt for a separate subwoofer with this soundbar below their TV.

The only downside is that, like all Sonos soundbars, there's no HDMI passthrough – so you can't plug in other A/V kit and benefit from an addiitonal port.

There is an HDMI eARC, though, so you can easily connect this soundbar to your TV with ease and benefit from its mega audio upgrade.

Argos is a potentially great place to buy, as using PayPal means you can split payments into three, interest-free, then pay an equal split through until January 2027 to spread the cost.

Also available from:

Currys – £799

Amazon – £799

Sonos direct – £799