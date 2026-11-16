Sonos sale is now live – 3 soundbar and speaker deals I'd recommend, having tested the full range

Sonos has just officially commenced its own Black Friday sale, bringing many of its products down in price – most of which are price-matched by other UK retailers, giving you a choice in where to buy.
As part of my job here at T3, I test and review lots of audio-visual kit, including Sonos products. Having wrapped my eyes and ears around numerous releases over the years, I can vouch for many – but it's these 3 deals from the official sale I vouch for most.
I'll also be highlighting where you can buy on a price-matched basis, ensuring you can choose whether you want to opt for, say, a pick-up collection at Argos, a delivery from Currys, or to choose another specific retailer preference, such as Amazon.
The largest soundbar that Sonos currently makes, perfectly matched to larger TVs from 55-inches and up.
It's a sonic monster, too, able to output serious audio – including big bass, as many won't opt for a separate subwoofer with this soundbar below their TV.
The only downside is that, like all Sonos soundbars, there's no HDMI passthrough – so you can't plug in other A/V kit and benefit from an addiitonal port.
There is an HDMI eARC, though, so you can easily connect this soundbar to your TV with ease and benefit from its mega audio upgrade.
Argos is a potentially great place to buy, as using PayPal means you can split payments into three, interest-free, then pay an equal split through until January 2027 to spread the cost.
Also available from:
I previously wrote about how the Era 100 SL is, when sold as a pair, the perfect surround sound upgrade for your Sonos Beam (or Ultra) or Arc (including Ultra) soundbar.
While pricing hasn't dipped to the historic low of last October, it's Sonos' own site that's bundling a pair together for a cut of the usual price.
Even if you're not using these in tandem with a soundbar, the stereo pair is a great option for quality music output without the mammoth cost many larger Sonos products command.
The SL version of this product means there's no built-in voice assistant, but that stripped-back feature set is also what brings the price down.
Also available from:
The first-gen Sonos headphones are supremely comfortable, making them ideal for home listening.
While they can't offer the handover feature of the Ace Ultra, which launched more recently, you can benefit from personal listening direct from a Sonos soundbar.
What they do offer is stellar sound to bolster that supreme comfort, plus a real quality of build and finish, that marks these over-ears out as worthwhile instead of an obvious Sony or Bowers purchase.
Hughes has them cheaper than anywhere else right now, too, although only if you're okay with the white finish.
Also available from:
Amazon (black or white) – £199
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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