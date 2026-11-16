Timex's “reliable, low-cost, no-fuss” Expedition Acadia has dropped to its lowest Amazon price this year, and this rugged watch has Indiglo and is water-resistant to 50m

The Timex Expedition Acadia, a rugged, military-inspired field watch, has just become even more affordable thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals. The 40mm timepiece has dropped to just £25.79, its lowest Amazon price of 2026 so far, according to price-tracking data.

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That's considerably less than the £60 Timex currently charges for the same model on its UK website, and even cheaper than the £31.92 Amazon deal we spotted back in September.

Save 28% Timex Expedition Acadia 40mm (Black/Orange): was £35.70 now £25.79 at Amazon This affordable outdoor watch features a lightweight resin case, an adjustable fabric strap and Timex's signature Indiglo backlight. Its classic military-inspired design is backed by a reliable quartz movement and 50-metre water resistance, making it an excellent everyday option.

The Expedition Acadia is inspired by traditional military field watches and offers straightforward functionality without the fuss.

Its 40mm resin case weighs around 34g (lighter than most metal watches), and the adjustable hook-and-loop fabric strap provides a secure fit.

One of its most useful features is Timex's Indiglo illumination, which lights up the entire dial at the press of a button.

It is water-resistant to 50 metres, so it can cope with rain and splashes, although it's not designed for diving.

You don't get smartwatch features or a premium sapphire crystal, but that's hardly surprising at this price.

Amazon reviews suggest the Acadia has earned a loyal following among buyers who appreciate its uncomplicated design.

One five-star reviewer enthusiastically describes the watch as "Brilliant Bloody Brilliant", particularly praising the adjustable strap, which provides a comfortable fit even when moving the wrist.

Another customer, whose review is titled "Fantastic explorer type watch", says the Acadia exceeded their expectations, highlighting its readability and comfortable fit.