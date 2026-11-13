This Ninja portable blender has gone viral, but I’d buy this one instead – and it’s just £32 in this Black Friday deal

Ninja’s BlendBoss blender, which went viral on social media, is currently on sale in the early Black Friday sales . But if I were you, I’d buy the Ninja Blast instead – here’s why.

Shop the Ninja Blast deal

Shop the Ninja BlendBoss deal

As a smoothie addict, I’m constantly firing up my blender to make my morning breakfast. During my time as T3’s Home Editor, I’ve tried many different blenders from the likes of Beast, Smeg and Ninja, and the latter makes the best – and strangest looking – blenders on the market.

If you like to take smoothies or juices with you to work, then a portable blender is a must. The Ninja Blast and Ninja BlendBoss are both personal, portable blenders which you can take with you on-the-go, albeit in slightly different ways.

Starting with the Ninja BlendBoss, this personal blender has a Stanley Cup-esque tumbler which is where you add all your ingredients. To blend, you attach the blades directly to the cup before attaching it to its base. Once blended, you remove the blades and attach the spout and lid, so you can take it with you to the office, gym, and more.

Alternatively, the Ninja Blast – which I rated highly in my Ninja Blast review – is a blender that attaches to its motor and blades to whizz through fresh and frozen ingredients. When your smoothie is ready, you don’t remove the motor – instead, it comes with you, and you simply drink from the top of the blender via its lid and spout.

This might sound strange, but the Ninja Blast is designed for the ultimate freshness. You can store non-blended ingredients inside it, take the blender with you to the office, and blend at your desk so your smoothie is as fresh as possible. It’s completely cordless, and easy to carry around with you.

So, which Ninja blender should you buy? While both are great to use, I’d personally choose the Ninja Blast. While it might be weird to some to take a blender with you to work or school, the Ninja Blast ensures fresh and delicious smoothies, sauces, soups and more in a convenient, compact design.

I really enjoyed the Ninja BlendBoss, too, but the design was a bit too much for me. However, those who love big, oversized cups with straws – a popular trend on TikTok, the BlendBoss will tick a lot of boxes.

Both Ninja blenders are on sale now at Amazon .