Early Black Friday deals LIVE: all the biggest savings available right now

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(Image credit: Amazon) Amazon has confirmed dates for its Black Friday Week sale. It runs from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the sale. That's more than a week, Amazon. But then, Prime Day goes on for multiple days too. You don't have to wait for the 19th, though, as Amazon has lots of early Black Friday deals on now. Just visit: amazon.co.uk/blackfriday

Very good deals with a promise (Image credit: Very.co.uk) The Black Friday deals on Very.co.uk are very appealing (sorry). It has one of the most varied sales we've seen so far, and features some great discounts. For instance, the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Bundle, complete with headset and travel case is £70 off, now £434.99. Boss The Scent Magnetic For Him is £57 off, now £50, the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV is £200 off, now £299. You can even pick up a 7ft pre-lit Christmas tree with £45 off, now £90. Plus, Very's Black Friday promise means that if you've bought a Black Friday item from Very and then see it drop to a lower price during its Black Friday period, they will refund the difference!

Cocktails are on me (Image credit: Currys) We've found more great deals in the Currys Black Friday sale, and you can find our selection here. One of my favourites has to be the Bartesian cocktail Maker which has £100 off right now, priced £199.

An iconic multitool upto half price (Image credit: Leatherman) If you don't own a Leatherman you're missing one of the handiest tools around. These multitool devices are the ultimate in everyday carry accessories and now you can pick up one for less. There are Black Friday sales in both the US and UK stores right now, with up to 50% off some models. 🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US 🇬🇧 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the UK

£400 off a flagship foldable phone (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) If you're struggling to get an iPhone Duo or you simply prefer an Android OS, then you're in luck, as the latest Samsung folding phone is £400 off right now. Samsung's own November discount takes £300 off the price, while Amazon knocks another £100 off that, taking the price down to just £1299. Save £400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was £1,699 now £1,299 at Amazon With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption. The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out. A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone. There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device. Read more Read less ▼

John Lewis hasn't launched yet but... (Image credit: John Lewis) There are still some deals to be had, including savings on Dyson products, Samsung TVs, Chanel fragrance and more. Browse all the John Lewis tech deals here.

Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price (Image credit: Dyson) While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.

LG OLED deal (Image credit: LG) Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal. Save £582.80 LG OLED C6: was £1,699.98 now £1,117.18 at LG Electronics This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people. OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic. That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness. It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too. Read more Read less ▼

November is here! Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others. Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.