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Early Black Friday deals LIVE: all the biggest savings available right now
These major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday savings, which means there are deals to be had today
November is the turning point in the year for many reasons. The clocks have gone back, the temperature has dropped, and the leaves are falling from the trees. Most of all, though, it's when the big sales events start in the lead-up to Black Friday – the biggest sale of them all.
Last month saw Amazon's Big Deal Days, which is becoming the unofficial start of the sales season, but November is when the gloves come off, and the prices go down.
Last week, both Argos and Currys launched their Black Friday sales, and many more will follow this week. To keep up with the biggest deals and discounts, we will be updating this live blog so you can see when the sales start and when they offer something really worth buying.
Don't forget, there's still nearly four weeks to go before Black Friday itself, so it's important not to peek too early. Equally, if a good deal comes early, there might not be any need to wait.
Follow the deals
- Argos has dropped its Black Friday deals early – here are 15 gadgets I'd buy before they sell out
- The Currys Black Friday 2026 sale is LIVE – 19 appliance deals I’d recommend buying early
- Forget Amazon, LG's OLED C6 deal already beats early Black Friday prices
- I've been tracking Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra price, and this early Black Friday deal is hard to ignore
- 11+ Black Friday fragrance deals LIVE – early discounts on Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Mugler and more
Editor's pick
- 🔈 LG US80TR 5.1.3 Sound Bar
was £1,099now £399 at Currys
- 🍦 Ninja Creami Soft Serve Ice Cream maker, was £349, now £289 at Amazon
- ✨ Shark PowerDetect Speed Vacuum Cleaner: was £399.99 now £229.99 at Currys
- ⌚ Garmin Forerunner 165:
was £249now £149.99 at Argos
- 🔊 Sonos: Ray soundbar
was £279,now £159
- ⌚ Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025):
was £599now £349 at Amazon
- 📺 LG OLED C6:
was £1,699.98now £1,175.98 at LG UK
- ✈️ LEGO Icons Concorde: was £170, now £130 at Argos
- 💿 Sony PS-LX5BT turntable: was £399, now £329 at Sony
- 🕹️ Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle: was £504.99, now £434.99 at Very.co.uk
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon Black Friday sale dates confirmed
Amazon has confirmed dates for its Black Friday Week sale. It runs from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the sale. That's more than a week, Amazon. But then, Prime Day goes on for multiple days too.
You don't have to wait for the 19th, though, as Amazon has lots of early Black Friday deals on now. Just visit: amazon.co.uk/blackfriday
Will there be PS5 deals this Black Friday?
With what is poised to be the game of the year launching in just a few weeks ( 19 November), we expect to see some console bundles for both the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. However, with availability of consoles being scarce right now, and prices much higher than they were a year ago, don't expect a great deal.
I do expect there will be some savings in the coming weeks on bundled systems, so if you're considering buying now, it's worth holding on. However, decent deals are still likely to be some time off.
Smells like a deal
We've just launched our Black Friday fragrance live blog for those who want the best deals on aftershaves, cologne and perfumes, but to give you a taster, here are a couple of top discounts.
Tom Ford Black Orchid:
was £78 now £62.40 at John Lewis
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night:
was £128 now £54.99 at The Perfume Shop
Very good deals with a promise
The Black Friday deals on Very.co.uk are very appealing (sorry). It has one of the most varied sales we've seen so far, and features some great discounts. For instance, the Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Bundle, complete with headset and travel case is £70 off, now £434.99. Boss The Scent Magnetic For Him is £57 off, now £50, the Hisense 50-inch 4K TV is £200 off, now £299. You can even pick up a 7ft pre-lit Christmas tree with £45 off, now £90.
Plus, Very's Black Friday promise means that if you've bought a Black Friday item from Very and then see it drop to a lower price during its Black Friday period, they will refund the difference!
AO Black Friday prices hit
AO's Black Friday deals are heavy on the large appliances, but cover everything from fridges to games consoles. This Samsung 65-inch MiniLED TV is now £70 off at £549, with an extra £27 off for members, while the Garmin Forerunner 165 is now £54 off at £145.
Browse all the Black Friday deals at AO.com now
Cocktails are on me
We've found more great deals in the Currys Black Friday sale, and you can find our selection here. One of my favourites has to be the Bartesian cocktail Maker which has £100 off right now, priced £199.
Coffee break?
Coffee addicts should definitely catch a whiff of the Argos Black Friday sale, as there are some rather good coffee machines on sale, including these 3 De'Longhi essentials.
You can pick up a filter coffee machine for under £30, a coffee grinder for under £40 and a kettle for under £40, too. That's a full set for just over £100 – not bad at all!
The De’Longhi ICM15210 Filter Coffee Machine is now under £30 at Argos. This filter coffee maker brews up to 10 cups at a time using ground coffee and a generous 1.3-litre water tank. It has a manual display, compact design and easy-to-use controls.
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Save £27 on the De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder in the Argos Black Friday sale. The ideal companion for the Filter Coffee Machine, this burr grinder has multiple grind settings, and can make fine and coarse grounds. It also has a 120g bean container attached.
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Get 38% off the De’Longhi KBJ3001 Brilliante Kettle for Black Friday. Available in black, this kettle has textured, chrome styling, and a 360-degree swivel base. It has a 1.7-litre capacity, a water level indicator and rapid boil settings, so you’re only just a push-of-the-button away from a quick cuppa.
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An iconic multitool upto half price
If you don't own a Leatherman you're missing one of the handiest tools around. These multitool devices are the ultimate in everyday carry accessories and now you can pick up one for less.
There are Black Friday sales in both the US and UK stores right now, with up to 50% off some models.
🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US
£400 off a flagship foldable phone
If you're struggling to get an iPhone Duo or you simply prefer an Android OS, then you're in luck, as the latest Samsung folding phone is £400 off right now.
Samsung's own November discount takes £300 off the price, while Amazon knocks another £100 off that, taking the price down to just £1299.
With a passport-like scale, Samsung was first out the gates with a folding phone of this format – and it's an absolute star for content consumption.
The iPhone Duo offers very similar proportions, showing that this format is set to be the frontrunner in the foldables world from here on out.
A discount of this stature also brings the price closer to a 'normal' flagship, cutting away the typically significant additional sum you'd usually have to find for a folding phone.
There's never been a better time to buy – and with Samsung now 8 years into the folding phone game, its experience shows in the build and the software. It's a great device.
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Building a deal
Among the deals in the Argos Black Friday sale is a decent amount of LEGO. Some to look out for include the LEGO Concorde with £40 off, now £130, the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon with £160 off, now £575 and the LEGO Italian Riviera set with £50 off, now £200.
See all the LEGO deals in the Argos Black Friday sale here.
These Boots are made for deals
Boots has now launched its Black Friday sale too. There's a wide assortment of fragrances, skincare, electric items and more at prices better than half off. Like the Gucci Guilty For Him 50ml with £41 off, now £35, the Philips i9000 Prestige electric shaver with £350 off, now £199.99, or the Garmin Index S2 Smart Scale with £19 off, now £110.99.
Browse all the Boots Black Friday sale here.
John Lewis hasn't launched yet but...
There are still some deals to be had, including savings on Dyson products, Samsung TVs, Chanel fragrance and more. Browse all the John Lewis tech deals here.
Currys has some wheel bargains
The Currys Black Friday sale also launched last week and covers all categories, from appliances to health and beauty, with up to 40% off right now.
Two that stood out were these electric bikes from Sharp. The Sharp MB04 folding bike is £200 off at £999, while the more traditional Sharp DM022 is also £200 off at £999.
Browse all the Currys Black Friday offers here
Argos Black Friday deals
Taking a deeper dive into the Argos sale, there's definitely some decent deals to be had right now. For instance, there's £60 off the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 air fryer, now £99.99, £300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, now £1399 and £500 off the Hisense 100-inch MiniLED TV, now £2799.
Browse all the Argos Black Friday deals here
Amazon's sale hasn't started but still beats on price
While Amazon hasn't started its Black Friday sale yet (I suspect it will land around 19 November), its limited-time deals are still regularly beating other stores. Take the Dyson V8 Cyclone that's now 41% off on Amazon. That's the same price as in Argos' Black Friday sale.
LG OLED deal
Now if you are looking for a new TV, this LG OLED C6 deal is one to consider. you can pick up the 55-inch version for £1117.17 direct from LG, which is £582.80 less than the list price. Plus you get a 5-year warranty as part of the deal.
This is the 2026 release, so it's the latest mid-level OLED TV of its kind – and the best choice for most people.
OLED delivers deeper contrast and perfect blacks that no other technology can quite compete with, which makes movies look particularly fantastic.
That said, thanks to brightness increases over the years, the C6 is also great for TV and shows, whether in a bright living room, or set up in total darkness.
It's a great set and LG's 5-year warranty guarantees its longevity too.
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November is here!
Have you thought about your Christmas shopping yet? No, of course not, me neither, but I have thought about a new TV, new vacuum cleaner, PlayStation 5, LEGO and a new smart watch... Luckily sales have started early, so there's time to get a good deal on gifts for yourself before you have to start thinking about others.
Unless of course, you are that organised. In which case, get those lists together and get shopping, as the sales have started and you don't want to miss out.
Amazon Black Friday Week sale dates confirmed
Amazon has announced dates for its Black Friday sale. It will run from 19 November to 30 November, taking in Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the week leading up to the events. That said, it's running a range of early Black Friday deals right now. Just go to amazon.co.uk/blackfriday to browse them all.
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