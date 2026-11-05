5+ Black Friday fragrance deals LIVE – early discounts on Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Mugler and more

It’s November which can only mean one thing – Black Friday is coming up! While the official date of the sales isn’t until 27th November, many retailers, stores and websites are dropping their discounts early, so you can save big on popular brands and products throughout this entire month.

Having covered Black Friday for five years now, I’d recommend looking for deals on men’s colognes and women’s perfumes , as these typically get the biggest discounts throughout the sale. And with Christmas coming up, it’s no better time to get ahead of your festive shopping than with cheap deals on fragrances.

Right now, there are tons of early deals on fragrances, from the likes of Tom Ford, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Mugler, Armani, Rabanne and many more. To help you find the cheapest deals on men, women and unisex fragrances, I’ll be reporting LIVE on the best early Black Friday fragrances deals you can buy right now – enjoy!

Top 5 Fragrance Deals

Rabanne 1 Million: was £78 now £46.80 at LOOKFANTASTIC Get 40% off Rabanne 1 Million at LOOKFANTASTIC. This floral, leather fragrance for men comes in the iconic gold bottle, and smells strongly of tuberose, citrus, pine, amber and leather. Read more Read less ▼