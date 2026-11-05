Live
5+ Black Friday fragrance deals LIVE – early discounts on Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, Gucci, Mugler and more
Save big on men’s and women’s fragrances for Black Friday
It’s November which can only mean one thing – Black Friday is coming up! While the official date of the sales isn’t until 27th November, many retailers, stores and websites are dropping their discounts early, so you can save big on popular brands and products throughout this entire month.
Having covered Black Friday for five years now, I’d recommend looking for deals on men’s colognes and women’s perfumes, as these typically get the biggest discounts throughout the sale. And with Christmas coming up, it’s no better time to get ahead of your festive shopping than with cheap deals on fragrances.
Right now, there are tons of early deals on fragrances, from the likes of Tom Ford, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Mugler, Armani, Rabanne and many more. To help you find the cheapest deals on men, women and unisex fragrances, I’ll be reporting LIVE on the best early Black Friday fragrances deals you can buy right now – enjoy!
Quick Links
- Amazon: save big on men’s and women’s fragrances, and gift sets
- Boots: half price on select brands, like Givenchy, Lancome and more
- John Lewis: get 20% off selected fragrances
- LOOKFANTASTIC: huge savings and complimentary gifts
- The Fragrance Shop: use code EBF20 to save 20% on select fragrances
- The Perfume Shop: up to 60% off and free gifts
Top 5 Fragrance Deals
Get up to 20% off all sizes of Tom Ford Black Orchid at John Lewis. Luxurious and elegant, this amber, floral fragrance has notes of orchid, blackcurrant, spice, bergamot, ylang-ylang, dark chocolate, incense, sandalwood and vanilla.
Read moreRead less▼
Hugo Boss’ BOSS collection is popular for a reason, and BOSS Bottled Night is one of its bestsellers. A bold, woody scent, this men’s fragrance has layers of birch, lavender, citrus, jasmine, cardamom and wood.
Read moreRead less▼
Get 40% off Rabanne 1 Million at LOOKFANTASTIC. This floral, leather fragrance for men comes in the iconic gold bottle, and smells strongly of tuberose, citrus, pine, amber and leather.
Read moreRead less▼
My favourite fragrance of all time, Mugler Alien Goddess is now cheaper than ever at Boots. This feminine scent has layers of florals, woods and amber, and features layers of bergamot, jasmine, bourbon and vanilla. It’s also refillable so you can bring it back to stores and get it topped up when it’s empty.
Read moreRead less▼
Gucci Guilty Essence Pour Homme is now under £50 at The Perfume Shop. It’s a bright, aromatic scent with notes of lavender, orange flower and patchouli. It also comes in a black-green bottle which is beautiful to display.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Tom Ford's Ombre Leather is 25% off at Boots
If you don't know where to start with Tom Ford, Ombre Leather is the best option to start with... and right now, it's 25% off in the Boots Black Friday sale.
From the floral leather family, you can expect notes of cardamom, jasmine, amber, patchouli, moss and leather.
Carolina Herrera Good Girl
Carolina Herrera Good Girl is one of the most iconic perfume bottles out there, and it's now just £69 in its 30ml size at the Perfume Shop.
In the blue heel bottle, Carolina Herrera Good Girl is from the amber fragrance family. It has layers of almond, cacao, tonka bean, vanilla, coffee, iris, jasmine and sandalwood, so it's a real mix of sweet and rich notes.
Acqua di Parma's new fragrance is now 20% off!
Acqua di Parma's new fragrance, Cedro Virtuoso is now 20% off at John Lewis! A woody gourmand fragrance, it has notes of hazelnut, Virginia cedarwood, musk, tonka bean and Calabrian bergamot.
I tested Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso and found it to be very long lasting. It clings to clothes and skin well, and is extremely powerful, making it great for date nights.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.