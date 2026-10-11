I tested Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso – a long-lasting transitional scent that packs a punch

Acqua di Parma recently expanded its Signatures of the Sun collection with its Cedro Virtuoso eau de parfum, and to say I was eager to try it was an understatement. Described as warm, creamy and woody, Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso sounds like the perfect scent to transition from summer to autumn, and it really took me by surprise.

If you’ve taken a peek at my author picture, you’ll have probably guessed that while I’m an expert in men’s fragrances , I don’t tend to test them. So, I enlisted the help of my husband, who, as a fan of Acqua di Parma, was more than happy to wear it for me

As a woody gourmand fragrance, the main notes of Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso are hazelnut, Virginia cedarwood, musk, tonka bean and Calabrian bergamot. Created by Fabrice Pellegrin, the first two ingredients are co-finished through a 30 day maceration process to achieve that rich, creamy scent.

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Creaminess is definitely present in Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso, with the smooth richness of hazelnut being the main thing that you smell when you spray it or just sniff it from the bottle. The cream does translate to sweetness, and I found it to be on the far sweeter side than I expected.

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The most prominent layers I could smell were hazelnut and tonka bean, although the first spray has a burst of citrus before it settles into its sweeter notes. I couldn’t really smell the woodiness of the cedar or sandalwood, but they definitely added some warmth to the fragrance.

Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso is actually a unisex scent, although my husband wore it more than I did during testing. I found it to be a bit overpowering for me with the muskier notes, while he felt the opposite and found the sweeter ones to be more intense.

Speaking of intense, Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso is one of the most long-lasting fragrances I’ve ever tried. My husband sprayed it in the morning and left for work, and I could still smell it around the house long after he was gone. When he got home late in the evening, the scent of Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso was still strong, and it lingered for days.

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(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

I’d say you can definitely use Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso sparingly, not just because it’s quite powerful, but because it sticks around for a while – you probably won’t need to buy a new bottle for months. I also found it clung to skin and clothes well, with the latter holding the scent better.

When I first heard of the notes in Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso, I thought it would be a good transition scent between summer and autumn, and I think I was right. I compared it to Acqua di Parma Blu Mediterranean – my husband’s favourite fragrance – and found Blu Mediterranean to be much fresher and zestier than Cedro Virtuoso.

However, comparing Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso to a more oud, wintery scent also felt like night and day, as its notes are much brighter. It’s still got some warmth to it though, so a summer-autumn fragrance is how I’d best describe Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso.

(Image credit: Future)

What I also found interesting was how different Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso smelt in fragrance form compared to candle form. I was kindly gifted an Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso candle, and while I’m unlikely to burn it because of its price and using it as a homeware piece, I found the candle to be much brighter and more citrusy than the fragrance.

In terms of looks, the Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso looks the part with its classic glass bottle design. The fragrance has a rich brown-yellow colour which also matches the autumnal season I think it’s best suited to.

With prices starting at £180 for a 50ml bottle, Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso isn’t cheap, but the brand is luxurious, and even a small bottle of it is sure to last you a while. You can buy 50ml, 100ml and 180ml sizes at John Lewis .