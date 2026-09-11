Acqua di Parma’s new fragrance will make you want to hold on to summer a little longer

QUICK SUMMARY Acqua di Parma has launched Cedro Virtuoso, its newest eau de parfum as part of its Signatures of the Sun collection. Available at John Lewis, Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso has notes of hazelnut, cedarwood and bergamot.

Acqua di Parma has expanded its Signatures of the Sun collection with a new men’s fragrance which smells good enough to eat. Available in multiple forms, the new Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso smells like summer in a bottle, and it’s making me want to hold on to summer a little while longer.

September is always an odd month for fragrances. It’s typically still quite a warm month, which is at odds for many people who are looking forward to the autumnal season. But Acqua di Parma’s new Cedro Virtuoso is a warming scent that breaches the gap between the end of summer and start of autumn.

Acqua di Parma describes Cedro Virtuoso as a woody gourmand fragrance , with its notes of hazelnut and Virginia cedarwood. These two ingredients are co-finished and developed through a 30-day maceration process to add a rich, smooth and creamy smell to the bottle.

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Cedro Virtuoso has been created exclusively for Acqua di Parma by Fabrice Pellegrin, a principal perfumer who’s worked with multiple fragrance manufacturers. Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso was made to ‘translate the strength and elegance of cedarwood into something modern and textured’.

Alongside the cedarwood and hazelnut is Calabrian bergamot which gives Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso a bright hint of freshness, while also adding extra warmth to the wood and nut that makes the base of the fragrance. It comes in Acqua di Parma’s signature bottle design that will look great next to your other brand fragrances.

(Image credit: Acqua di Parma)

My husband is a big fan of Acqua di Parma fragrances, and they always remind me of summertime, so I can’t wait for him to try this one.

The Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso is available as an eau de parfum in 12ml, 50ml, 100ml and 180ml sizes. It also comes as a candle, diffuser, body cream, and hand and body wash. Prices on the fragrance start at £180 / $260 and are available to buy at John Lewis .