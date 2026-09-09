Marantz's gorgeous new CD player is ultimate system for your hi-fi lust list

Quick Summary Marantz's streaming amplifier and CD player, the MCR 60n, will go on sale later this month, offering a complete compact system for music lovers. Complete with new HDMI eARC and Phono MM connectivity, the MCR 60n also offers greater amplification and audio quality than its MCR 612 predecessor.

Marantz has just revealed its latest compact music system, the MCR 60n, which combines CD player with network streaming, Phono (MM) and HDMI eARC for connecting your other hi-fi kit.

Marantz, the world-renowned Japanese audio brand, is no stranger to making some of the most desirable high-end hi-fi kit on the planet – and the MCR 60n updates the earlier MCR 612 with a bunch of enhancements.

CD players are hugely in demand at the moment, as an increasing movement towards 'proper album listening' has seen more artists releasing on the format – and more listeners enjoying the experience of taking in a full release, track by track.

The MCR 60n offers one of the more luxurious ways in which to enjoy your CDs, thanks to a built-in player, which now offers a dual-plate design for greater rigidity and better isolation for improved playback.

The brand's latest HEOS model, meanwhile, supports PCM up to 384kHZ/32bit and DSD up to 11.2MHz for streaming, should your preference be the highest available audio formats on a network-attached drive.

Much as the CD format is in demand, the vinyl resurgence hasn't slowed either – and the MCR 60n can cater for this format, whatever your kit. The Phono connectivity supports Moving Magnet (MM), if that's the kind of record player that you possess.

Marantz has souped up the audio quality in the MCR 60n, too, with more linear Class D amplification than its 612 predecessor, at two lots of 65W stereo output (marking a 30% increase). There's a subwoofer output with adjustable crossover settings, too.

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The Marantz MCR 60n will be available from 15 September, priced at $1000 in the USA. The UK/European version gains DAB radio, too, with its asking price set at £800 / €900.