Carl Friedrik expands its luxury travel lineup with 3 new washbags

QUICK SUMMARY Carl Friedrik has expanded its luxury travel range with three premium washbags, marking its first move into the category. Joining the brand's popular Sonder and Move collections, the new arrivals are designed to complement its luggage and backpacks, with prices starting at £145.

Carl Friedrik is branching out into a new category with the launch of three luxury washbags, joining its growing lineup of the best carry-ons, suitcases and backpacks. The collection includes three new styles, including two additions to the elegant Sonder range and one to the performance-focused Move collection.

The new washbags are designed to complete a luxury travel setup, whether you're heading off for a weekend city break or a long-haul trip. As Mattis Oppermann, co-founder of Carl Friedrik, explains: "These new styles naturally pair with larger bags in the collection, so customers benefit from a cohesive product ecosystem that simplifies packing and travel."

The Washbag and Technical Washbag are available to pre-order via the Carl Friedrik website, whereas the Large Washbag is available to buy online now and in-store. Prices start from £145 and lead up to £225.

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Large Washbag (Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

Leading the launch are the Washbag (£195) and Large Washbag (£225), which join the Sonder collection. Crafted from soft full-grain leather, both feature an easy-access exterior pocket, a magnetic internal pocket and a leather handle that can be hung from a bathroom hook. They're available in classic Black and a rich Chocolate finish.

Rounding out the collection is the Technical Washbag (£145), which joins the Move range, Carl Friedrik's most practical, performance-led collection. Made from durable matte nylon canvas with premium Vachetta leather detailing, it has a spacious main compartment for toiletries and an oversized exterior pocket for smaller essentials. It launches in an all-black colourway that pairs well with the rest of the Move collection.

Technical Washbag (Image credit: Carl Friedrik)