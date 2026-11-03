Upgrade your coffee set-up with these 3 De’Longhi essentials – and they’re now on sale!

Looking to upgrade your coffee set-up? The Argos Black Friday sale is in full swing, an entire month early, and it’s got some amazing deals on coffee-making essentials, from top brands including De’Longhi.

Shop the full Argos Black Friday sale

Having a quality tea or coffee station will completely transform your mornings and breaks. My coffee machine is my prized possession, and taking time to make a cup of joe every morning has such a big impact on my day.

If your coffee machine or kettle is starting to look a bit worse for wear, now is the time to upgrade them, especially as Black Friday is right around the corner. Argos has dropped its prices across its appliances categories, and the best deals I’ve found on coffee essentials are from De’Longhi.

De’Longhi makes some of the best coffee machines and small appliances on the market. For coffee and tea lovers, I’ve hunted down three De’Longhi coffee deals which upgrade your coffee set-up while saving you money on these premium kitchen gadgets.

De’Longhi ICM15210 Filter Coffee Machine: was £49 now £29.99 at Argos The De’Longhi ICM15210 Filter Coffee Machine is now under £30 at Argos. This filter coffee maker brews up to 10 cups at a time using ground coffee and a generous 1.3-litre water tank. It has a manual display, compact design and easy-to-use controls.

De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder: was £67 now £39.99 at Argos Save £27 on the De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder in the Argos Black Friday sale. The ideal companion for the Filter Coffee Machine, this burr grinder has multiple grind settings, and can make fine and coarse grounds. It also has a 120g bean container attached.