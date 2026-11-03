Leatherman's early Black Friday sale is here, with up to half price off on some of its most iconic multitools ever made

Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but Leatherman isn't waiting for the official shopping event to start slashing prices on some of its most popular multitools.

🇺🇸 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the US

The American hardware specialist has launched its Deep Cuts sale, offering up to 50% off selected multitools, knives, and accessories, including the iconic Wave Plus and lightweight Skeletool CX.

🇬🇧 Shop Leatherman's Deep Cuts sale in the UK

There are currently 12 products listed in the US sale, while the UK Leatherman website has its own selection of 13 discounted products, with savings advertised at 20–50%.

(Image credit: Leatherman)

One highlight is the Wave Plus, arguably one of Leatherman's most recognisable multitools, which packs 18 tools into a design that's equally comfortable for DIY jobs and outdoor adventures.

The Wave Plus is currently listed for $129.95 in the US sale, with a 20% discount advertised. UK shoppers can also find it in the sale, where it's listed at £129.95.

Another interesting inclusion is the Skeletool CX, which takes a more minimalist approach to the traditional multitool format.

It has seven functions, including pliers, a knife and a bit driver, making it a compelling option for anyone who wants something useful without carrying an entire toolbox in their pocket.

It's available for $99.95 in the US sale, where it's marked 20% off, while the UK listing shows £109.95.

Yet more deals

The Rebar is also included, offering 17 tools in a more traditional Leatherman design, alongside the smaller Skeletool KB and KBx folding knives.

Some of the bigger percentage reductions are reserved for the FREE K-series tools, Leatherman's magnetic FREE technology, with the FREE K4X and K2X both marked 50% off on the US website.

Interestingly, the UK selection is slightly different, featuring models such as the Micra, Charge+ TTi, and Knifeless Rebar, giving British shoppers a few additional options.

Leatherman hasn't specified an end date for the Deep Cuts promotion, although the brand warns that discounted products are available only while stocks last.

The sale is live now at Leatherman US and Leatherman UK.

Prices and availability vary between regions, so it's worth checking the relevant local store before buying.