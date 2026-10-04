3 affordable Breville coffee machines I'd buy over an expensive one

A lot of people consider Breville quite an affordable brand when it comes to the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, and that is true to an extent. However, the brand also has a range of more premium options costing upwards of £500, so there's still plenty of cheaper options to explore.

As I've done with De'Longhi and Sage, I thought it was time to highlight some of Breville's more affordable models, particularly if you're on a budget and want to spend less. You'll find each of them below, including a very new addition.

Breville Pixl Compact £159.99 at Amazon UK The new Breville Pixl Compact is perfect if you have a smaller kitchen but still want great coffee. Its automatic temperature control and pre-infusion work together to deliver a balanced brew, and its CoolTouch steam wand delivers powerful steam for barista-quality microfoam. Breville Prima Latte VCF190 £149.99 at Currys If you're after something a bit more automatic, the Breville Prima Latte coffee machine makes espressos, lattes and cappuccinos with just one touch. Its 15-bar pump pressure guarantees optimal espresso extraction, so every shot is rich and full-bodied, and the milk carafe makes velvety foam. Breville Barista Slimline VCF185 £239.99 at Argos Another slim coffee machine from Breville is the Barista Slimline, which comes with a 58mm commercial-size portafilter delivering 30% more capacity for rich espresso flavour. It also has single and double shot presets, a cool touch steam wand and 15 Bar pump, as well as a cup warming plate.

Why don't you always need to buy the most expensive coffee machine?

Breville has a much wider range of coffee machines than you might expect, and whilst some of its more advanced models can get expensive, you don't have to jump straight to the top of the range to get a good machine. The more affordable options strip back some of the extras, but that can actually be a good thing if you know what you need.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

For this guide, I've focused on Breville machines that offer a more budget-friendly way into bean-to-cup coffee. Some are more basic, whilst others retain some impressive features for the price, so there's a good mix depending on how much you're looking to spend.

As I mentioned in my guide to the 3 affordable Sage coffee machines, Breville and Sage are essentially the same brand in different markets. Sage is the name used in the UK and Europe, whilst Breville is used elsewhere, so you'll often find very similar machines, technology and core components across the two ranges. The exact models, names and features can vary between regions, though, which is worth keeping in mind when comparing prices and specifications.