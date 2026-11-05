Like Sonos, KEF just upgraded its XIO soundbar with surround sound options

If you're lucky enough to own a KEF XIO then you already well know that you possess one of the best soundbars that money can buy.

But as is the trend of recent years, and much like Sonos did with its soundbars, KEF has just upgraded its soundbar with true surround sound options.

That's thanks to a new software update, which means the XIO can be paired with either the LSX II, LSX II LT or Coda W wireless speakers to act as true rear surrounds.

Wider product compatibility will arrive later down the line, too, with the LS50 Wireless II coming before the year is out, and the LS60 Wireless and LS Luxe joining from the first quarter of next year.

There's a bit of a catch, however, in that you will need to possess a KEF KW2 RX Receiver module – which is an extra cost to factor in. You can already tell what the XIO MkII will need built in from day one, eh?

We lauded the XIO as being the best single-box soundbar of last year. Perhaps not a surprise considering its lofty price – but it delivers the goods that make it worth buying.

Bass, in particular, is considerable yet well controlled, without needing an additional subwoofer – although you can, of course, add one of those too. Should you choose to, then you can revel in true 5.1.2 surround when also adding a rear speaker pair.

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KEF says this upgrade will bring "true 360º spatial depth" for an even more immersive listening experience. Ideal if you already have a pair of compatible KEF speakers to throw into your home-cinema mix.

And if you don't then, well, get saving – because KEF's epic setup will surely be among the most credible (not to mention expensive) home surround setups to cater for larger TVs. Ideal for those Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Reality Audio sources.