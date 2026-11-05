Porsche just gave its cars a major AI upgrade with integrated Apple Music

Porsche just announced a new infotainment and digital ecosystem for its cars, complete with AI navigation, a refreshed user interface and Apple Music with Spatial Audio.

This new generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is available on new models of 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne. Comprising new hardware, software and connectivity, Porsche says the updated system has up to five times the computing power of previous generations.

In Summary Porsche has introduced a new gen car computing system that's five times more powerful.

The system adds AI-enhanced navigation and improved voice support, and is available on new 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne models.

That makes for faster start-up, shorter loading times and smoothing app multitasking. Key upgrades also include an AI-powered navigation system that Porsche says understands natural language and can help with charge stops for electric cars.

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There’s also an integrated Apple Music app that delivers Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos with compatible sound systems, a new 3D map display when navigating, and the promise of comprehensive over-the-air updates.

Porsche explained: “Customers benefit from faster system start-ups, shorter loading times and smoother operation. Multiple applications can be used in parallel more conveniently, while apps remain active in the background and are available more quickly when switching between them.”

(Image credit: Porsche)

The new system brings the design and interaction language of the Cayenne Electric’s infotainment system to the 911, Taycan and Panamera, as well as combustion and hybrid models of Cayenne.

Central to the user interface change is a 3D image of your car, which is the correct colour and can be rotated to access key functions, like the active suspension, sports exhaust, adjustable aero and Start/Stop system.

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Porsche’s upgraded Navigation Plus system uses new 3D mapping and online map data with real-time traffic information to improve route guidance. In electric Porsches this helps to plan charge stops and takes battery preconditioning into account.

The voice control system has been upgraded too, with AI and a large language model improving its ability to understand natural language, multi-step requests and follow-up questions. Porsche says navigation, media and select vehicle functions and apps can be controlled by voice. The company also says how deeper smartphone integration includes maps displayed in the instrument cluster (not just on the touchscreen), and EV routing with battery preconditioning when using a navigation app on your phone – but that last feature is in select markets only.