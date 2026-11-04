Nothing's about to launch another new product in a category it's never explored before – it'll feature AI and is "coming soon"
Could Nothing introduce an AI wearable in the coming weeks?
Nothing might not have released a new flagship phone this year but it's hardly been standing still. We've had several new mid-range handsets, earbuds and over-ear headphones, and it's even entered a new category with Bluetooth speakers from its budget brand CMF.
Indeed, CMF has even been separated from the main company and relocated to India to help them both focus more on their respective consumers.
However, it looks like the year's business won't end there. Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei has revealed that there are plans for another new product, one that's "coming soon". What's more, it's not something the brand has ever attempted before.
Alongside an essay on how AI will change technology for the good, Pei has revealed an "AI-native" product that ships in December. Well, we say revealed, but this is Nothing remember... we've got a trademark tease before anything is really unveiled.
He describes the new device as a "tool" with "no new screen". He also claims it "couldn't have been an app".
Are we getting a Nothing AI pin?
Considering the essay, his words and the picture that accompanies it, we suspect we're looking at a Nothing AI pin – the sort of thing Meta recently revealed at its developer conference.
Even if not a pin, it will surely be a wearable – something that listens to your conversations, meetings and daily life to summarise them for you to easily digest later. Maybe it works as an assistant too – a sort-of smart glasses voice without the smart glasses.
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Indeed, Nothing was recently linked with planning its own smart glasses, so maybe this is a trial run. It could test the water to see if there's demand for an AI helper before forcing it onto people's faces.
Either way, considering the regularity of the brand's online teases, we'll likely soon find out more. And we'll bring you all the news when we do.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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