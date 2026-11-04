Nothing's about to launch another new product in a category it's never explored before – it'll feature AI and is "coming soon"

Nothing might not have released a new flagship phone this year but it's hardly been standing still. We've had several new mid-range handsets, earbuds and over-ear headphones, and it's even entered a new category with Bluetooth speakers from its budget brand CMF.

Indeed, CMF has even been separated from the main company and relocated to India to help them both focus more on their respective consumers.

However, it looks like the year's business won't end there. Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei has revealed that there are plans for another new product, one that's "coming soon". What's more, it's not something the brand has ever attempted before.

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Alongside an essay on how AI will change technology for the good, Pei has revealed an "AI-native" product that ships in December. Well, we say revealed, but this is Nothing remember... we've got a trademark tease before anything is really unveiled.

He describes the new device as a "tool" with "no new screen". He also claims it "couldn't have been an app".

Are we getting a Nothing AI pin?

Considering the essay, his words and the picture that accompanies it, we suspect we're looking at a Nothing AI pin – the sort of thing Meta recently revealed at its developer conference.

Even if not a pin, it will surely be a wearable – something that listens to your conversations, meetings and daily life to summarise them for you to easily digest later. Maybe it works as an assistant too – a sort-of smart glasses voice without the smart glasses.

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Indeed, Nothing was recently linked with planning its own smart glasses, so maybe this is a trial run. It could test the water to see if there's demand for an AI helper before forcing it onto people's faces.

Either way, considering the regularity of the brand's online teases, we'll likely soon find out more. And we'll bring you all the news when we do.