IKEA has a new rival in Nothing – CMF Speaker S & M bring multi-speaker Bluetooth for budget blasts
No, they're not milk cartons – Nothing's CMF brand enters a new category
Quick Summary
Nothing has entered a new category with its budget brand CMF.
The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are portable Bluetooth speakers that start at just £49 / $59. They offer multi-speaker connectivity and up to 35W power output.
Nothing's more budget-friendly brand CMF was recently split from the main label and moved to India, and it's first product to arrive since the shift is in an all-new category.
The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are portable Bluetooth party speakers that feature Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, IP68 water and dust proofing, and extended battery life – up to 18 hours. They also support multi-speaker setups for listening across several devices at once.
And yes, they do look a bit like milk cartons.
However, as with most products from the Nothing or CMF brands, you're getting a lot of tech for not much cash, with some modern design twists, to boot. They have an IKEA sensibility, I feel, considering the sharp, angular designs and keen price points.
The CMF Speaker S is priced at just £49 / $59, while the larger Speaker M is £99 / $109.
Both speakers are available from the Nothing webstore in white, dark grey, orange and turquoise. The front panels and dials can be swapped with 3D-printed custom designs, if you have the will and the way to make them (or buy them from third-parties online).
The smaller of the two features a custom-tuned 45mm full-range driver and dual passive radiators. It delivers up to 10W across 70Hz - 20kHz.
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The Larger has dual-drivers – a dedicated 25W woofer and 10W tweeter. It's capable of up to 35W output across 60Hz - 20kHz.
An adaptive tuning algorithm is used at hardware level on both speakers, which optimises playback dynamically, while ultra bass technology adds more oomph for low frequencies.
They can both be further tuned through the Nothing X app for Android or iOS.
As well as Bluetooth 6.0, the speakers support NFC tap-to-pair, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. They can be linked to two sources simultaneously, in order to easily switch between devices, and the USB-C port can also be used for a wired connection.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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