IKEA has a new rival in Nothing – CMF Speaker S & M bring multi-speaker Bluetooth for budget blasts

Quick Summary Nothing has entered a new category with its budget brand CMF. The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are portable Bluetooth speakers that start at just £49 / $59. They offer multi-speaker connectivity and up to 35W power output.

Nothing's more budget-friendly brand CMF was recently split from the main label and moved to India, and it's first product to arrive since the shift is in an all-new category.

The CMF Speaker S and Speaker M are portable Bluetooth party speakers that feature Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, IP68 water and dust proofing, and extended battery life – up to 18 hours. They also support multi-speaker setups for listening across several devices at once.

(Image credit: CMF / Nothing)

And yes, they do look a bit like milk cartons.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

However, as with most products from the Nothing or CMF brands, you're getting a lot of tech for not much cash, with some modern design twists, to boot. They have an IKEA sensibility, I feel, considering the sharp, angular designs and keen price points.

The CMF Speaker S is priced at just £49 / $59, while the larger Speaker M is £99 / $109.

(Image credit: CMF / Nothing)

Both speakers are available from the Nothing webstore in white, dark grey, orange and turquoise. The front panels and dials can be swapped with 3D-printed custom designs, if you have the will and the way to make them (or buy them from third-parties online).

The smaller of the two features a custom-tuned 45mm full-range driver and dual passive radiators. It delivers up to 10W across 70Hz - 20kHz.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Larger has dual-drivers – a dedicated 25W woofer and 10W tweeter. It's capable of up to 35W output across 60Hz - 20kHz.

(Image credit: CMF / Nothing)

An adaptive tuning algorithm is used at hardware level on both speakers, which optimises playback dynamically, while ultra bass technology adds more oomph for low frequencies.

They can both be further tuned through the Nothing X app for Android or iOS.

As well as Bluetooth 6.0, the speakers support NFC tap-to-pair, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. They can be linked to two sources simultaneously, in order to easily switch between devices, and the USB-C port can also be used for a wired connection.