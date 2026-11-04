PlayStation's Black Friday sales have started already, and Wolverine is one of the headline deals to check out

Like many retailers, PlayStation has already kicked off its Black Friday sale long before the day itself. Running to 30 November, PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can get their hands on some of the biggest games released this year with big discounts, along with a whole lot more.

Available through the PlayStation Store, the deals include 23% off Marvel's Wolverine – a game I called "one of my favourite PS5 Pro games of the year".

The game puts you in the stumpy, hairy legs of Logan, AKA Wolverine, as you travel the globe fighting swathes of enemies in bloody battles. Its combat is fast and frantic, while the story is superbly acted by an excellent voice cast.

As I said in my review, it's played best on PS5 Pro, but even the standard PS5 version presents a great, no-thrills experience for action fans.

Also available in the sale is 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition, which has a huge 50% off. This is (hopefully) the younger Bond's first adventure from IO Interactive, the developer of the Hitman series.

The recently-released RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker - Eclipse Edition gets 20% off, and I've got my own eye on Control: Resonant. The horror sequel to Control is already 20% cheaper as well.

There are many other games with discounts up to 75% off across the PlayStation Store right now. The promotion runs through to the end of 30 November 2026.

We're also hoping to see deals on PlayStation hardware this Black Friday, across multiple retailers. Most notably on PS5 DualSense controllers. So if you do need a new controller, we'll bring you the best prices as soon as we spot them.