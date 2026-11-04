PlayStation's Black Friday sales have started already, and Wolverine is one of the headline deals to check out
Marvel's Wolverine, 007 First Light, and The Blood of Dawnwalker around among the big name game bargains
Like many retailers, PlayStation has already kicked off its Black Friday sale long before the day itself. Running to 30 November, PS5 and PS5 Pro owners can get their hands on some of the biggest games released this year with big discounts, along with a whole lot more.
Available through the PlayStation Store, the deals include 23% off Marvel's Wolverine – a game I called "one of my favourite PS5 Pro games of the year".
The game puts you in the stumpy, hairy legs of Logan, AKA Wolverine, as you travel the globe fighting swathes of enemies in bloody battles. Its combat is fast and frantic, while the story is superbly acted by an excellent voice cast.
As I said in my review, it's played best on PS5 Pro, but even the standard PS5 version presents a great, no-thrills experience for action fans.
Also available in the sale is 007 First Light – Deluxe Edition, which has a huge 50% off. This is (hopefully) the younger Bond's first adventure from IO Interactive, the developer of the Hitman series.
The recently-released RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker - Eclipse Edition gets 20% off, and I've got my own eye on Control: Resonant. The horror sequel to Control is already 20% cheaper as well.
There are many other games with discounts up to 75% off across the PlayStation Store right now. The promotion runs through to the end of 30 November 2026.
We're also hoping to see deals on PlayStation hardware this Black Friday, across multiple retailers. Most notably on PS5 DualSense controllers. So if you do need a new controller, we'll bring you the best prices as soon as we spot them.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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