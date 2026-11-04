Cheaper smart home batteries could be on the horizon thanks to Octopus Energy

In Summary Octopus Energy has partnered with battery manufacturer Ampace to explore smarter, more affordable home energy storage.

Future batteries could charge when electricity is cheap and export power to the grid during peak demand.

The initial focus will be on European markets where Octopus Energy operates.

Octopus Energy has partnered with battery manufacturer Ampace to explore new ways of improving home energy storage, with the aim of making home batteries smarter, more affordable and more accessible to households.

The collaboration will explore new battery technologies, including sodium-ion chemistry, high-density cells and longer-lasting battery systems. Combined with Octopus Energy's software, these could automatically charge when electricity is cheapest or when more renewable energy is available. They could also send stored electricity back to the grid during periods of high demand.

The initial focus will be on European markets where Octopus Energy operates, but we'll keep you updated as the partnership develops and more details emerge.

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(Image credit: Octopus Energy)

The agreement builds on the existing relationship between CATL and Octopus Energy, which previously worked together to roll out Swaptopus battery-swapping stations across Europe.

It also adds to Octopus Energy's growing range of low-carbon home technology, which already includes its Octopus Charge EV chargers, Octopus Nook home batteries and Octopus Cosy heat pumps. The latter was recently back in the news following the announcement of the Cosy Cooler, a new accessory designed to turn the Cosy heat pump into a home cooling system.

Greg Jackson, Founder and CEO of Octopus Energy Group, said: "Combining CATL and Ampace's world-leading battery chemistry with Octopus's smart tech and customer platform will transform home energy storage. Together, we're building next-generation batteries where hardware and software work in complete harmony to slash energy bills and speed up the green energy transition."