Google Home’s new updates include smoother Gemini responses, Nest Cam improvements and better Matter support

In Summary Google Home has received new app and device improvements

The updates include better support for Matter devices, software updates for Nest cameras, and clearer responses from Gemini

They are rolling out now on iOS and Android devices

Google Home just got a whole host of new updates, including better support for Matter devices, software updates for Nest security cameras , and request and voice assistant improvements to Gemini. The updates are rolling out now for iOS and Android devices, so here’s what changes you can expect to see soon.

As detailed in Google’s Home and Nest Help forum , Google Home has received many updates which can be accessed via the Google Home app, Gemini for Home (Early Access) and on specific devices. Starting with Gemini for Home updates, these include fixes for timers, alarms, responses and more.

Despite Gemini for Home being Google’s newest voice assistant, it still needs some improvements here and there. The biggest update is Gemini on smart speakers and displays should respond with less ‘Sorry, I didn’t understand’. This response was reported to happen when no one was speaking to the device or assistant, so this should happen less now.

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Timers and alarms have also had some significant updates. Firstly, alarm and timer volumes were previously being set to zero, but this has now been fixed so the volume will be adjusted to match your device’s volume. Gemini also had a strange bug where it couldn’t differentiate between sleep and normal timers and alarms, but this has since been fixed.

Other Gemini improvements include understanding requests for moving music between rooms, and changing volume on speakers or displays in rooms rather than the device you’re speaking to.

If you’re a Nest Cam user, there are also some great updates heading your way. First generation versions of the Nest Cam Indoor, Outdoor and Doorbell, and the Nest Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor have had software upgrades, and have been migrated to the Google Home app.

This has fixed issues with these devices, like faster night vision, improved Wi-Fi stability, synchronised audio and video, and accurate status lights.

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Other Nest Cam features that have been upgraded are live view and event timelines. For iOS users, you can now scroll to the end of your camera’s event timeline without any gaps or ‘Video Not Available’ errors. Live view is also smoother when using foldable phones, and the Nest Doorbell now has got better face and person detection.

For supported Matter devices, the Google Home app will now show energy data from smart plugs and energy monitors. Available on Android, you can now see real-time power and total energy consumption on device tiles and controller screens.

These Google Home and Gemini updates are rolling out to users now on both iOS and Android devices.