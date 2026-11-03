This Android Steam Deck killer looks better every time I see it – the AYN Odin 3 Portal could become the greatest ever gaming handheld for the price
7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 9,000mAh battery and high-end Qualcomm CPU for under $400
When it comes to retro gaming handhelds AYN is one of the most revered manufacturers. Its Android-based devices are among the most powerful, and therefore most capable with emulation up to and include Switch and PC, and it always takes price in including other high-end features.
I own its Odin 2 Portal myself and thanks to its ability to play Steam games through a few different apps, it's still one of my favourite handhelds. However, I'm now tempted by its successor – the Odin 3 Portal – which is even more powerful.
That's amplified by the images and video AYN recently shared. The new device looks stunning in its white, black and retro-styled cold grey colourways. And additional features, like a fingerprint-resistant screen, make it even more attractive.
Then there's the price. Starting at just $399 during the pre-order phase, this isn't just a premium rival to other retro gaming handhelds, it could be a bone fide Steam Deck killer. Indeed, I might even consider it as a replacement to my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS).
That's thanks to the ability to play PC games through emulation, which I touched upon above. Android apps like GameNative, GameHub and the newcomer, DroidDeck, you can play a vast amount of your Steam, GOG and Epic Games library on an Android device. And as with the regular Odin 3, the Odin 3 Portal runs on a processor that's capable of even playing some AAA games well.
It's powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q8 – the gaming-specific version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It also depends on which model you opt for on how well it can run PC titles – there are two variants with 12GB RAM, two with 16GB – but then you have the vast world of classic console emulation available to you as well. And Android games, of course.
Other specs include a 7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display – which I suspect is the same as the one on my Odin 2 Portal and therefore stunning. Plus a 9,000mAh battery.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The one caveat is that while AYN originally suggested the new device would come with 60W fast charging, it's tweaked that down to 45W. But considering this isn't a phone you'll literally use all day, you're probably less likely to need it to charge much faster anyway.
Storage options go up to 1TB. Oh, and it's considerably lighter than a Steam Deck too – at 450g instead of the 640g of the Steam Deck OLED.
I can't wait to test the Odin 3 Portal in the flesh. But everything I've seen so far is pointing in a very positive direction.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.