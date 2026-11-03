This Android Steam Deck killer looks better every time I see it – the AYN Odin 3 Portal could become the greatest ever gaming handheld for the price

When it comes to retro gaming handhelds AYN is one of the most revered manufacturers. Its Android-based devices are among the most powerful, and therefore most capable with emulation up to and include Switch and PC, and it always takes price in including other high-end features.

I own its Odin 2 Portal myself and thanks to its ability to play Steam games through a few different apps, it's still one of my favourite handhelds. However, I'm now tempted by its successor – the Odin 3 Portal – which is even more powerful.

That's amplified by the images and video AYN recently shared. The new device looks stunning in its white, black and retro-styled cold grey colourways. And additional features, like a fingerprint-resistant screen, make it even more attractive.

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Then there's the price. Starting at just $399 during the pre-order phase, this isn't just a premium rival to other retro gaming handhelds, it could be a bone fide Steam Deck killer. Indeed, I might even consider it as a replacement to my Lenovo Legion Go S (SteamOS).

AYN Odin 3 Portal： Gaming Demo& family color - YouTube Watch On

That's thanks to the ability to play PC games through emulation, which I touched upon above. Android apps like GameNative, GameHub and the newcomer, DroidDeck, you can play a vast amount of your Steam, GOG and Epic Games library on an Android device. And as with the regular Odin 3, the Odin 3 Portal runs on a processor that's capable of even playing some AAA games well.

It's powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q8 – the gaming-specific version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It also depends on which model you opt for on how well it can run PC titles – there are two variants with 12GB RAM, two with 16GB – but then you have the vast world of classic console emulation available to you as well. And Android games, of course.

(Image credit: AYN)

Other specs include a 7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display – which I suspect is the same as the one on my Odin 2 Portal and therefore stunning. Plus a 9,000mAh battery.

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The one caveat is that while AYN originally suggested the new device would come with 60W fast charging, it's tweaked that down to 45W. But considering this isn't a phone you'll literally use all day, you're probably less likely to need it to charge much faster anyway.

Storage options go up to 1TB. Oh, and it's considerably lighter than a Steam Deck too – at 450g instead of the 640g of the Steam Deck OLED.

I can't wait to test the Odin 3 Portal in the flesh. But everything I've seen so far is pointing in a very positive direction.