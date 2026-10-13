The final nail in Steam Deck's coffin – the AYN Odin 3 Portal could be the ultimate retro gaming handheld that can also run Steam

Quick Summary One of the most renowned retro gaming handheld manufacturers has announced a successor to its 7-inch OLED model. Not much is known about the AYN Odin 3 Portal as yet, but it's already causing quite a stir.

When it comes to retro gaming handhelds you don't get much more premium than AYN. The manufacturer has regularly risen to the top with its successive Android devices, proving that there's a healthy market for power and portability.

Its dual-screen AYN Thor is arguably the best gaming handheld you can buy today, with two OLED screens and more than enough grunt to play Switch and PC games, let along Nintendo DS and 3DS. And as the proud owner of an AYN Odin 2 Portal myself, I can safely say that there's not been many to better it.

Not until now, that is.

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AYN has announced on its Discord that a new model is coming – the AYN Odin 3 Portal. And considering how popular the current device continues to be, it's bound to be a massive draw for retro gamers who want the best.

In fact, thanks to the likes of Game Native for PC emulation and the new DroidDeck app which runs SteamOS on Android devices, those looking to replace their aging Steam Decks might be interested too.

We don't yet know any of the specifications or features, but the posted marketing image does show a handheld that looks very similar to the existing Portal. I would assume therefore that it will have a 7-inch OLED 16:9 display (likely 1080p).

However, because it's part of the Odin 3 family, surely we'll be getting similar processing inside. The AYN Odin 3 runs on the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q8 chipset, which is the gaming equivalent of the Snapdragon 8 Elite – basically without the mobile network capabilities. I'd imagine the same will be the case on the Portal.

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That will definitely make it a powerhouse in Android gaming terms. AYN itself highlights its "flagship power".

Add to that the SteamOS compatibility through third-party apps and we could have one of the best all-rounders heading our way.

The price could also be a winner. The Odin 3 tops out at $529 / around £399 for the 16GB / 1TB model (the 2TB version was cancelled), so when you consider the Steam Deck OLED starts at $789 / £649 and is arguably lower powered, you could say its days are numbered.

The marketing image for the Odin 3 Portal claims that the device is "coming soon" and lists today's date, so hopefully more information is imminent.