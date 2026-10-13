The final nail in Steam Deck's coffin – the AYN Odin 3 Portal could be the ultimate retro gaming handheld that can also run Steam
AYN is back with a successor to one of the best Android handhelds of all time
Quick Summary
One of the most renowned retro gaming handheld manufacturers has announced a successor to its 7-inch OLED model.
Not much is known about the AYN Odin 3 Portal as yet, but it's already causing quite a stir.
When it comes to retro gaming handhelds you don't get much more premium than AYN. The manufacturer has regularly risen to the top with its successive Android devices, proving that there's a healthy market for power and portability.
Its dual-screen AYN Thor is arguably the best gaming handheld you can buy today, with two OLED screens and more than enough grunt to play Switch and PC games, let along Nintendo DS and 3DS. And as the proud owner of an AYN Odin 2 Portal myself, I can safely say that there's not been many to better it.
Not until now, that is.
AYN has announced on its Discord that a new model is coming – the AYN Odin 3 Portal. And considering how popular the current device continues to be, it's bound to be a massive draw for retro gamers who want the best.
In fact, thanks to the likes of Game Native for PC emulation and the new DroidDeck app which runs SteamOS on Android devices, those looking to replace their aging Steam Decks might be interested too.
We don't yet know any of the specifications or features, but the posted marketing image does show a handheld that looks very similar to the existing Portal. I would assume therefore that it will have a 7-inch OLED 16:9 display (likely 1080p).
However, because it's part of the Odin 3 family, surely we'll be getting similar processing inside. The AYN Odin 3 runs on the Qualcomm Dragonwing Q8 chipset, which is the gaming equivalent of the Snapdragon 8 Elite – basically without the mobile network capabilities. I'd imagine the same will be the case on the Portal.
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That will definitely make it a powerhouse in Android gaming terms. AYN itself highlights its "flagship power".
Add to that the SteamOS compatibility through third-party apps and we could have one of the best all-rounders heading our way.
The price could also be a winner. The Odin 3 tops out at $529 / around £399 for the 16GB / 1TB model (the 2TB version was cancelled), so when you consider the Steam Deck OLED starts at $789 / £649 and is arguably lower powered, you could say its days are numbered.
The marketing image for the Odin 3 Portal claims that the device is "coming soon" and lists today's date, so hopefully more information is imminent.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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