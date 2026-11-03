GoPro is back! The action cam giant's futuristic motorcycle helmet has an action camera built right into the chin bar

GoPro has given us our first glimpse of its upcoming smart motorcycle helmet, developed in partnership with Italian helmet specialist AGV.

The two brands have released a short teaser showing a futuristic full-face motorcycle helmet with what appears to be a wide-angle action camera integrated directly into the chin bar.

Currently, motorcyclists typically rely on aftermarket mounts to attach action cameras to their helmets, which are not only bulky but can potentially snag on objects in a crash.

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GoPro describes the upcoming product as a "fully integrated, tech-enabled motorcycle helmet", combining its imaging expertise with AGV's experience in motorcycle helmet design and safety.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The company also confirmed the helmet will arrive in 2027, though we still don't know much about its capabilities.

A GoPro without the GoPro mount

Traditional, chin-mounted GoPro setups require a separate mounting bracket and an external camera.

On the new helmet, the camera housing sits centrally beneath the visor, almost flush with the surrounding helmet shell.

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It's an interesting approach, especially given how much of GoPro's success has come from making cameras that can attach to almost anything.

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The teaser also shows riders on the road and racetrack, demonstrating the first-person perspective the integrated camera could offer.

If the finished product delivers the image stabilisation we expect from GoPro's standalone cameras (why wouldn’t it?), the helmet could be a compelling alternative to conventional retrofitted setups.

For now, however, GoPro hasn't revealed the camera's resolution, field of view, recording capabilities or battery life.

We also don't know whether the camera module can be replaced independently or what other smart features the helmet might include.

A long time coming

Although the announcement might seem like a surprising departure for GoPro, the company has been working towards this moment for several years.

In February 2024, GoPro completed its acquisition of Australian smart helmet manufacturer Forcite Helmet Systems.

(Image credit: GoPro)

The company later announced a partnership with AGV in 2025, one of the most established names in motorcycle helmets.

The newly unveiled design is the clearest indication yet of how that collaboration could take shape, and the prospect of having a GoPro-quality camera built into a premium helmet is certainly appealing.

GoPro hasn't announced pricing or a specific release date beyond 2027, but you can sign up for updates at GoPro and express interest in joining the Test Pilot Programme.