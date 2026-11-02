Googlebook "detachables" are next on the agenda, and yes, that is a fancy name for "tablets"

Googlebooks were officially launched on 21 September, revealing Google's plan to take on rival laptop platforms with something that's built around Gemini. They extract many of the benefits of Android but in a premium laptop format.

However, the next step for Googlebook is to move away from notebooks for a bit and to "detachables" instead – that's according to 9to5Google.

A detachable is a laptop where the keyboard comes off. In other words it's a tablet, which raises a lot of questions about where Googlebook is now heading.

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Admittedly, we already knew that a Googlebook tablet along the lines of the Microsoft Surface was in the works, because it leaked early in August 2026. But this new information further cements Google's plans.

Why is Google moving into Googlebook tablets?

Moving into a tablet format raises questions about all the existing Android tablets. For the last few years, Google has focused on tablet development, launching its own Pixel Tablet, which has now been discontinued.

But a Googlebook detachable would clearly be more focused on productivity, especially with the high prices that come attached to the models we've seen so far, which all start at $999 / £999. That's not a price you'd pay if you just want to watch Netflix and do your shopping.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The first round of reviews highlighted that Googlebook wasn't quite the silver bullet of Gemini and Android goodness that laptops needed, immature as a desktop platform and lacking app support to expand beyond the existing tablet and smartphone experience already offered.

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The integration of Gemini and associated AI tools sits at the core of what Gemini offers. Indeed, that seems to be the biggest selling point, positioned on premium hardware.

That's what we found in our review of the Acer Googlebook 14, but it's clear that a lot more work is needed to make compelling apps to rival Windows or macOS as a desktop.

Exactly how a detachable would differ remains to be seen. There are limitations on existing apps, with many not designed to run on larger screens despite the prevalence of Android tablets. There's every chance that a Googlebook detachable would simply feel like an Android tablet but with a few more AI features added to the experience.

What does this then mean for Android's existing premium tablets? Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, for example, continue to use Android with One UI, or will Samsung be encouraged to move it over to the Googlebook platform?

For many, Android tablets have been attractive because of the better value they offer compared to the iPad. Once we step into premium territory, Googlebook detachables will have to rival the iPad Pro with Siri AI in terms of performance and app experience.

While the integrated AI experience in Googlebook goes much further than Apple offers, Android apps still struggle to offer parity with iPad apps.