This could be the most powerful gaming tablet ever created – and it's coming soon

Quick Summary OneXPlayer has unveiled a new tablet/laptop hybrid that utilises AMD's most powerful AI processor yet. The Super X Pro will run on the Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 CPU with up to 192GB of unified RAM. This will make it more than capable with AI processing and gaming alike.

OneXPlayer has carved a niche for itself with high-end PC builds, whether that be some of the most powerful gaming handhelds on the market today, or extremely capable laptops. However, it might be outdoing even itself with its latest announcement.

The Super X Pro is a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid that sports the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 processor and up to 192GB of unified RAM. This combination is making big waves on desktop computing at the minute, mainly thanks to its prowess with on-board AI processing and LLMs.

That's really the point of the chipset – to run significant AI models on the device itself, rather than in the cloud. However, it is also proving to be a dab hand at gaming – even without a separate graphics card.

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The Radeon 8065S GPU has been tested with many AAA games online with exceptional results. Having 40 compute units is one thing, then adding the 192GB of RAM means you can allocate 160GB of it as VRAM to the iGPU making 1440p gaming at over 100fps a doddle. That's on the likes of Cyberpunk at very high settings too.

(Image credit: OneXPlayer)

By including the new chipset in a hybrid means that you'll have a super powerful laptop that's capable of just about everything you want to throw at it, but also a mind-bogglingly capable gaming tablet.

OneXPlayer Super X Pro: other specs

OneXPlayer will be shipping the Super X Pro with the choice of either standard air cooling or support for an external liquid-cooling solution. The device will be able to deliver up to 120W of performance, so the latter is probably recommended if that's your aim.

It will also come with an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It'll be built using CNC-machined metal and sport a kickstand that can rest at angles of up to 173-degrees.

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Connectivity includes two USB-C 4 ports, a USB-A, HDMI 2.1 out, microSD card clot, a Mini SSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The keyboard has RGB lighting on board for good measure.

The only things we don't really know at the minute are the price and availability. OneXPlayer will announce both soon, but don't expect it to be cheap. AI workstations featuring similar spec are running into the thousands. GMKtec's EVO-X5 is currently priced over £5K, for example.

We'll update when we know more.