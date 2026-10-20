Forget traditional drone controllers, Antigravity's latest accessory lets you fly its 8K drone with hand gestures

Antigravity, the drone brand incubated by Insta360, has announced a new accessory bundle for its A1 drone that could make one of the most exciting flying cameras on the market considerably more appealing to everyday users.

Launched in late 2025, the Antigravity A1 made headlines as the world's first 8K 360-degree drone, which lets you capture everything around you and decide on the framing afterwards.

However, its unusual control system, which relies on FPV goggles and a dedicated Grip controller, arguably made it less appealing to casual users who simply wanted to capture themselves running, cycling or exploring the outdoors.

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(Image credit: Antigravity)

The new Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle addresses that problem by replacing the traditional flying setup with a Watch Remote and a Ring Remote.

The two wearable accessories promise a more intuitive way to capture aerial footage without needing to learn how to pilot a drone.

A drone you can control with your wrist

The Watch Remote acts as the main control centre, allowing you to launch and land the A1, switch between tracking modes and adjust its flight path using a 1.72-inch touchscreen.

The Ring Remote takes things a step further with a feature called Drag-to-Fly, which lets you reposition the drone using simple hand gestures.

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Pressing and holding the ring's button allows you to effectively 'grab' the drone in mid-air, moving your hand to change its position or twisting your wrist to bring it closer or send it farther away.

The system also introduces upgraded Deep Track technology, which combines visual subject tracking with GNSS positioning from the watch.

Ring Remote (Image credit: Antigravity)

According to Antigravity, this should help the A1 maintain a more consistent lock on its subject during fast movements or when trees and other obstacles briefly interrupt its view.

The drone can track subjects travelling at up to 22mph (10m/s), making it suitable for activities such as cycling and trail running.

There's also a new Wave to Track feature, which lets users lock onto themselves as the tracking subject simply by raising a hand above their head.

Watch Remote (Image credit: Antigravity)

For those who want more cinematic footage, Antigravity's Sky Genie feature offers automated camera movements, including Orbit, Fly Away and Spiral Ascent, all accessible from the Watch Remote.

Because the A1 captures 360-degree footage at up to 8K resolution, you can also reframe your videos afterwards, creating multiple perspectives from a single flight.

A more accessible way to fly

The bundle includes new Full-Coverage Propeller Guards, which enclose the drone's propellers and work alongside its omnidirectional obstacle-avoidance system for added safety when flying the drone close to subjects.

With the guards and high-capacity battery installed, the A1 weighs 351g and offers up to 23 minutes of flight time.

The Watch Remote and Ring Remote both carry IP67 water-resistance ratings and promise more than five hours of battery life.

(Image credit: Antigravity)

Perhaps most importantly, Antigravity is offering the new accessories in two configurations.

The complete Follow Me Bundle includes the A1 drone, both wearable controllers, propeller guards, a high-capacity battery and additional accessories.

Existing A1 owners can also purchase a separate Follow Me Bundle Accessory Kit, allowing them to upgrade their current drone without buying another one.

The Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle launches on 20 October 2026, priced at £639 / $799 / €719 / AU$1,159.

The standalone Follow Me Accessory Kit costs £309 / $339.99 / €359 / AU$539, although existing A1 owners qualify for a 20% discount, bringing the UK price down to just £249.

It's available now at Antigravity and Best Buy in the US.