In Summary The Flashback One75 shoots 13-megapixel digital photos in rolls of 27, with no screen for reviewing images.

Eight film-inspired presets, double exposure mode and a built-in Xenon flash recreate the experience of using a classic half-frame camera.

Pre-orders cost £139.95 in the UK or $179 in the US.

I love the idea of a digital camera that deliberately makes life a little less convenient. The new Flashback One75 is designed to recreate the experience of shooting on film, complete with a mechanical wind-on lever, traditional viewfinder and the anticipation of waiting to see your pictures. The twist? It's actually a digital camera, so there's no film to buy or expensive developing fees to worry about.

Inspired by half-frame cameras from the 1970s, the One75 has a rather handsome retro design, with aluminium top and bottom plates, brass controls and a faux leather front panel. There's even a built-in Xenon flash, while the portrait-oriented viewfinder encourages you to shoot vertically rather than in the usual landscape format.

(Image credit: Flashback)

A digital camera with an analogue attitude

The One75 uses a 13MP sensor to capture digital images, but rather than offering unlimited shots and instant previews, it works with rolls of 27 photos. You have to advance the mechanical winder between shots, just as you would with a traditional film camera, while a small OLED display on top keeps track of how many exposures you have left.

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There are eight built-in film-inspired looks to choose from, controlled using the camera's brass dial, alongside a double exposure mode that combines two photographs into one. There's also a 25mm threaded mount for compatible filters and additional lenses, plus a tripod socket and self-timer.

Once you've finished a roll, you can transfer your images to the Flashback app using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or connect the camera to a computer via USB-C. That's where the 24-hour twist comes in. Choose Film Camera Mode and you'll have to wait a full day before your photos become available, recreating the anticipation of getting a roll of film developed. If you're less patient, Digicam Mode lets you access your pictures immediately.

You can also export DNG RAW files directly to a computer, giving you more flexibility to edit your shots. Flashback claims the rechargeable battery will last for around 15 rolls on a single charge.

How much does the Flashback One75 cost?

The Flashback One75 is available to preorder now, priced at £139.95 in the UK and $179 in the US. Deliveries are expected before Christmas 2026, with a complimentary camera case included while stocks last.

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There are two finishes to choose from: Anodized Noir and Brushed Aluminum, both featuring a distinctive orange accent across the front.