This clever gadget looks like a Stanley tumbler but doubles as a portable blender

In Summary Fridja has launched the new F600, a drinks bottle that doubles as a portable smoothie maker.

Its six blades blend smoothies and shakes, whilst the insulated cup keeps drinks cold for up to six hours.

It offers around 10 blends per charge and is currently reduced from £79.99 to £59.99 on the brand's website.

It's been a good few years since the Stanley tumbler craze first took off, but they're still as popular as ever. Whether it's their insulated walls or handy handles, people clearly haven't fallen out of love with them. So, when this latest lookalike landed in my inbox, I knew I had to take a closer look.

At first glance, the Fridja F600 looks like another Stanley-inspired tumbler, but it actually does quite a bit more. It's a portable smoothie maker with a double-walled, stainless steel insulated cup, allowing you to blend fresh smoothies, protein shakes and other drinks in seconds, then keep them cold for up to six hours.

It's also reasonably priced, with an RRP of £79.99. You can find it through Fridja's online store (currently reduced to £69.99) and Amazon if you fancy taking a closer look.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Fridja)

The F600 has a 500ml capacity and features six stainless steel blades spinning at 18,000 RPM. Once you've finished blending, the motorised blender head detaches and can be swapped for a leakproof travel lid, so you can drink straight from the cup.

It's powered by two 1,500mAh batteries, which provide roughly 10 blends per charge via USB-C. Weighing just 792g, it also has a full-size moulded carry handle, making it easy to take with you when you leave the house.

If you're someone who regularly makes smoothies or protein shakes on the go, this could be one of the smartest purchases you make all year.