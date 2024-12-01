Stanley’s iconic quencher cup is ridiculously cheap in the Cyber Monday sale

So is their legendary camping mug, flask and more!

Stanley cup
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By
published
in Deals

The Stanley Quencher is an iconic beverage holder, perfect for the gym, work and those everyday errands, and right now Urban Outfitters has a massive sale on them.

Yep, that’s right, you can now score the viral H2O holder for £33, that’s more than £10 off, in multiple colours too. Plus, it’s not just the quencher that’s in the sale. Those looking to head off on an outdoor adventure can also find discounts on their best-selling camping mug, flasks and more!

Check out our top picks…

Stanley Rose Quartz Quencher 1.2L Tumbler
Stanley Rose Quartz Quencher 1.2L Tumbler: was £45 now £33 at Urban Outfitters (US)

This Stanley best-selling Quencher cup is also available in Lilac, Blue, Cream, Plum, Fuschia and Ash. It can keep drinks icy cold for 48 hours and hot for seven. It's BPA-free, dishwasher safe and compatible with car cup holders.

Stanley Legendary camping mug
Stanley Legendary camping mug: was £33 now £24 at Urban Outfitters (US)

This camping mug is called 'legendary' for a reason, as its double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your beverages stay piping hot for up to 1.5 hours or refreshingly cold for three. The Tritan drink through lid also ensures no splashes around the campfire or when you're on the go.

Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask
Stanley Classic Easy Fill Wide Mouth Flask: was £26 now £19 at Urban Outfitters (US)

Whether you're camping, hiking, or heading to a festival, this retro-looking flask is the perfect companion. It's compact, leakproof and the wide mouth ensures easy sipping.

Stanley Legendary Classic Bottle
Stanley Legendary Classic Bottle: was £55 now £41 at Urban Outfitters (US)

This bottle is ready for any adventure, thanks to its rugged construction that'll keep drinks hot or cold all day long. It has a twist-and-pour stopper and the cap also doubles up as a cup. It's also leakproof, sweatproof and drop-proof.

Stanley White Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor 6.6L Cooler
Stanley White Adventure Easy Carry Outdoor 6.6L Cooler: was £85 now £72 at Urban Outfitters (US)

No adventure is set without snacks and a few bevvys and this cooler will keep them fresh for 27 hours. Its 6.6 litre capacity ensures you have plenty of room, plus on top of the box there's an adjustable bungee system so that you can secure your water bottle to it.

Stanley All Day Slim 0.6L Water Bottle
Stanley All Day Slim 0.6L Water Bottle: was £38 now £28 at Urban Outfitters (US)

Made from 90% recycled stainless steel, this slim bottle is ideal for all-day hydration. It uses double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation to keep drinks either ice cold for 6 hours or cold for 11 (not hot for this one) and has an opening mid-way for easy cleaning.

Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

