Stanley’s iconic quencher cup is ridiculously cheap in the Cyber Monday sale

The Stanley Quencher is an iconic beverage holder, perfect for the gym, work and those everyday errands, and right now Urban Outfitters has a massive sale on them.
Yep, that’s right, you can now score the viral H2O holder for £33, that’s more than £10 off, in multiple colours too. Plus, it’s not just the quencher that’s in the sale. Those looking to head off on an outdoor adventure can also find discounts on their best-selling camping mug, flasks and more!
Check out our top picks…
This Stanley best-selling Quencher cup is also available in Lilac, Blue, Cream, Plum, Fuschia and Ash. It can keep drinks icy cold for 48 hours and hot for seven. It's BPA-free, dishwasher safe and compatible with car cup holders.
This camping mug is called 'legendary' for a reason, as its double-wall vacuum insulation ensures your beverages stay piping hot for up to 1.5 hours or refreshingly cold for three. The Tritan drink through lid also ensures no splashes around the campfire or when you're on the go.
Whether you're camping, hiking, or heading to a festival, this retro-looking flask is the perfect companion. It's compact, leakproof and the wide mouth ensures easy sipping.
This bottle is ready for any adventure, thanks to its rugged construction that'll keep drinks hot or cold all day long. It has a twist-and-pour stopper and the cap also doubles up as a cup. It's also leakproof, sweatproof and drop-proof.
No adventure is set without snacks and a few bevvys and this cooler will keep them fresh for 27 hours. Its 6.6 litre capacity ensures you have plenty of room, plus on top of the box there's an adjustable bungee system so that you can secure your water bottle to it.
Made from 90% recycled stainless steel, this slim bottle is ideal for all-day hydration. It uses double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation to keep drinks either ice cold for 6 hours or cold for 11 (not hot for this one) and has an opening mid-way for easy cleaning.
