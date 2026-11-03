Anker has some serious competition as Peak Design launches its most ambitious charging accessories yet

Peak Design is best known for its excellent travel backpacks, camera accessories and cleverly designed everyday carry gear, but the San Francisco-based brand is now turning its attention to charging accessories.

The company has unveiled a collection of four premium charging essentials, including a magnetic power bank, a foldable wireless charging station, a slimline wall charger and a range of USB-C cables.

It's a bold move into a category dominated by Anker and Belkin, though Peak Design isn't necessarily trying to compete on price.

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Instead, the brand is applying the same design philosophy that made its bags and camera accessories popular to everyday gadgets.

Charging accessories with a Peak Design twist

For instance, the Wireless Kickstand Travel Battery is a remarkably slim 5,000mAh magnetic power bank measuring only 10.5mm thick.

Peak Design claims it's the world's first Qi2.3-certified wireless charger that delivers up to 15W of wireless power on its internal battery, increasing to 25W when connected to an external power source.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Its integrated aluminium kickstand makes it especially appealing for travel and lets you prop up your phone in portrait or landscape.

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It also supports pass-through charging, so you can top up the battery and your phone at the same time.

The Wireless Charging Station 2-in-1 might be an even better option for people who travel with multiple devices, featuring two equally capable Qi2.2 magnetic charging pads, each delivering up to 25W.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

This setup lets you charge two compatible phones at once, while an additional USB-C port powers a third device, such as a smartwatch.

The aluminium stand features an adjustable hinge for positioning devices at different viewing angles and folds flat when it's time to pack up.

Small chargers, serious power

Peak Design has also introduced the Dual Slim Charger, a 65W GaN wall charger that measures just 13mm thick.

Despite its slender profile, it has two USB-C ports that can charge a laptop and phone simultaneously, automatically sharing power between the connected devices.

Depending on what's plugged in, the charger can split its output into two 30W feeds or allocate 45W to one device and 20W to the other.

It also has fold-flat prongs that make it easier to slip into a travel pouch, and sports graphene-based thermal management that is said to help keep temperatures in check.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

Lastly, the UltraStrand USB-C cables are available in Everyday and Pro configurations.

The Everyday version supports up to 60W charging and 480Mbps data transfer speeds, while the Pro cable supports 240W and 40Gbps, respectively.

Whether Peak Design’s new collection is worth choosing over the considerably broader ranges offered by Anker and Belkin remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

However, it's refreshing to see another established accessories brand putting some thought into how everyday charging gadgets look and function.

The new charging collection is available at Peak Design US from today, 3 November 2026.

The Wireless Kickstand Travel Battery and Wireless Charging Station 2-in-1 are priced at $99.95 each.

The Dual Slim Charger costs $64.95, and UltraStrand cables start at $24.95. Global rollout is expected by mid-November.