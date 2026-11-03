Meet the new robot lawn mower with a clever self-sharpening blade system

In Summary Pudu Robotics unveils the Tomo S Series, a new range of robot mowers with self-sharpening blades.

Features include 45° slope handling, Zero Edge Cutting and advanced LiDAR and AI navigation.

Three models will cover lawns up to 5,000 m², with sales expected in early spring 2027.

The best robot mower market is getting bigger and more versatile by the day, with new brands and features appearing with every new launch. That said, every now and then a model comes along that feels a little more advanced than the rest – and today, that model comes from Pudu Robotics.

Pudu Robotics has just unveiled its new Pudu Tomo S Series, a range of robotic mowers featuring a self-sharpening blade system designed to deliver consistently clean cuts whilst reducing the need for routine maintenance.

The range comes in three models, designed for lawns ranging from 1,500 m² (0.37 acres) to 5,000 m² (1.24 acres), with sales expected to begin in early spring 2027. Pricing and regional availability haven't been announced just yet, but you can sign up for updates through the brand's website.

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(Image credit: Pudu Robotics)

The headline feature is the SharpLoop Self-Sharpening System, which automatically sharpens the rotary blades at the charging station when needed. It's designed to maintain cutting performance over time whilst saving owners the need to regularly removing and replacing blades.

There's also the Lift-Cut-Discharge System, designed to handle taller, denser and wetter grass. Dual 636W high-torque motors drive the blades at up to 6,000 RPM, whilst aerodynamic high-lift blades raise flattened grass into the cutting path. A dedicated rear discharge channel then directs clippings away to help prevent buildup and blockages.

Another handy addition is Zero Edge Cutting, which combines an offset cutting deck, intelligent side sensing and a responsive bumper to help the mower follow walls, trees, flower beds and lawn boundaries more closely, reducing uncut strips and the need for manual trimming.

(Image credit: Pudu Robotics)

Other features include slope handling up to 45°, Triple-Sense Navigation combining 360° LiDAR, AI Vision and network RTK for centimetre-level positioning, and One-Tap Auto Mapping for easier setup.

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We'll keep you updated as soon as we hear more about pricing and availability, but there's already plenty here to get excited about.