This Google Home update just made Gemini more reliable, and improved Find My Phone voice commands

QUICK SUMMARY Google Home is making improvements to its Gemini voice commands to make it more reliable and better at understanding requests. The updates also include bug fixes in the Google Home app for smart lights, security cameras and video doorbells.

Another day, another Google Home update! Google has recently announced updates to Gemini for Home, including better hearing and responses, and improved reliability for its Find My Phone feature.

Gemini for Home officially launched in October 2025, so it’s been an entire year since it replaced Google Assistant. Updates to Gemini are ongoing, but the most recent improvement that has a lot of users excited is for Find My Phone.

While Find My Phone is a feature that’s been around for years, its quality and reliability has now been improved to make it easier for Gemini to locate your phone. Exactly what and how the Find My Phone feature has been improved is unclear, but the experience of using it should be better than before.

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Other voice command updates include Gemini filtering out background noise in your home so it can better hear and understand your requests, even when it’s loud. This should result in fewer instances where Gemini gets confused or ignores a request or question.

Faster responses for daily commands have also been improved, particularly for timer, alarm, media and smart home requests.

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Another Gemini update is improved language recognition, so it can now better support multilingual households. Custom commands in Routines have also been improved, as well as conversation follow-up fixes. Previously, Gemini would sometimes get stuck during conversations and would continuously respond with ‘I didn’t understand’, but that should be fixed now.

The Google Home app has also seen many updates for devices like video doorbells and smart lights . For the latter, Google has revolved an issue with shutting off its lights. Before, bulbs were left powered on at minimum brightness when their sliders were moved down to 0% rather than turning them off. Now when you lower the brightness to 0%, your lights will be switched off to help save energy.

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In the app, video doorbell and security camera tiles are now shown as filled icons when the devices are online. They also come with accented tile colours so you can clearly tell which cameras are active and which ones are off or idle. Favorites tile gestures have also been improved.