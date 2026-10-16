Google Home's latest Matter update could make your Philips Hue lights more responsive

QUICK SUMMARY Google Home has added local Matter support for Philips Hue lights, promising faster response times and more reliable control, even during internet outages. The update also brings redesigned smart home controls and several tweaks to Gemini for Home, with the upgrade happening automatically in the background.

Google Home is adding local Matter support for Philips Hue lights in its latest update, which should mean faster response times when controlling your best Philips Hue lights through the Google Home app. According to 9to5Google, the change should also let you control Hue lights through the Home app during an internet outage, as long as your device is connected to the same local network.

Google announced the change in a statement, saying that “existing Philips Hue bridges now automatically upgrade in the background to local Matter control through Google Home hubs”. It also promises “greater reliability with no re-pairing required”.

The upgrade happens automatically in the background, so just keep an eye out for the latest version of Google Home in the Android or iOS app store.

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(Image credit: Google)

The bigger update also brings a visual refresh, with Google saying it has redesigned the “core controls for third-party lights, plugs, and switches”. That should apply to Hue devices too, giving you a cleaner way to manage your smart home setup.

There are a few tweaks for the Gemini for Home early access programme as well. Conversations should now end more naturally, whilst weather temperature units will be more consistent. Requests for 'relaxing music' should also open a proper media player rather than defaulting to ambient sounds such as rain or white noise.

A welcome upgrade, if you ask us!

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