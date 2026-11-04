Now you can make your MacBook Pro look like the touch PROLED and save £2,900

Apple has been busy over the last couple of weeks. The company didn’t just put its first folding phone on sale, it also announced its first smart display in the HomeView, updated the iPad mini with an OLED display, and, wait for it, added OLED to the MacBook for the first time too.

The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display (yes, not a name that particularly rolls off the tongue) also incorporates touch for the first time on Mac, so it’s fair to say it’s been a few weeks of plenty of firsts. The latest MacBook also comes with a new screensaver, as we all expected.

And you don't even need the new model to get it.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

It's just a wallpaper, isn't it? No, it is not

Now, Apple screensavers are good fun. They aren’t just pretty colours and shapes – most of them spell out the name of the product they’re on. You’ll see the word “mini” on the iPad mini wallpaper, for example, “Air” on the iPad Air, “Pro” on the iPhone Pro models, iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, and Neo on the MacBook Neo.

A bit like Magic Eye, you might not spot it at first, but as soon as you see it, you won’t unsee it.

For the latest MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, the new wallpaper features a series of bright lines spelling out Pro, and there’s good news for anyone who likes it but doesn’t have a spare £2899/$2899 to buy the new model. As spotted by 9to5Mac, the latest beta of macOS 27.3 – beta 3 – includes a screensaver option that is an animated version of that wallpaper.

macOS 27.3 Pro Light screensaver - YouTube Watch On

It’s called Pro Light, and it features the Pro lettering with the same lines as the wallpaper on the latest model.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For the screensaver, light moves slowly across, highlighting different parts of the letters while the others fade into the background.

And if you don’t want to wait for macOS 27.3 to come out, 9to5Mac has a high-resolution image of the wallpaper you can download to your current Mac to keep you going.

There you go, a MacBook Pro upgrade that won't cost the Earth.