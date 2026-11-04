Hermès reimagines its H08 watch in fibreglass, ceramic and rubber – I can’t decide which one I want

In Summary Hermès has launched two new versions of its H08 watch

Available in white or blue, the Hermès H08 watch features fibreglass, ceramic and rubber materials

The new Hermès H08 watches are available to buy for €8,150 / $8,600

Hermès has reimagined its popular H08 sports watch in new materials and colours – and I truly can’t decide which one I like the most. Available in two versions, the new Hermès H08 retains the same characteristics that everyone knows and loves from the H08 collection, and introduces it in fibreglass, ceramic and rubber.

The Hermès H08 has been around since 2021, and is best known for its geometric shape, and sporty design. In fact, we spent a week with the Hermès H08 and found it to be a joy to wear with its lightweight feel, bold numerals and colour combinations.

The latest version of the Hermès H08 has many of the same features as its predecessors. Measuring 39mm, it has a cushion-shaped case with softened edges, and a large crown on the right. Crafted from fibreglass and ceramic, the case shows off braided glass fibres on an aluminium-coated surface, and a satin-brushed ceramic bezel for contrast.

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(Image credit: Hermès)

The dial of the new Hermès H08 has Arabic numerals, and hours, minutes and seconds hands that are enhanced with SuperLumiNova. The numerals wrap around a small minute scale, and a date window sits between four and five o’clock. It’s so small, it almost seems hidden which I think makes the watch look even quirkier. The tip of the seconds hand comes in orange for a pop of colour.

Speaking of colour, the Hermès H08 comes in two new colours. For monochrome fans, the watch comes in white, making it simple and pared-back. Alternatively, for those who like colour, the Hermès H08 also comes in blue and white, making it look more dramatic and sporty.

(Image credit: Hermès)

The Hermès H08 is powered by the self-winding manufacture Hermès H1837 movement. It beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour and gives the watch 50 hours of power reserve.

To match the dial, bezel and crown colour, the Hermès H08 is finished with either a white or blue rubber strap. Both editions of the Hermès H08 watch are available to buy for €8,150 / $8,600 at Hermès .