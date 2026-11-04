KitchenAid upgrades its Go Cordless range with a grater, slicer and shredder hybrid
KitchenAid adds two new gadgets to its Go Cordless collection
Following the launch of its Go Cordless range in 2024, KitchenAid has updated its collection here and there over the years. Most recently, KitchenAid added two new appliances to its Go Cordless System so you can grate, slice, shred and vacuum seal with one battery.
For those who are new to the KitchenAid Go Cordless System, how it works is by using one removable battery to power multiple portable appliances. This includes hand blenders, juicers, food processors, and more. With the Go Cordless battery, your kitchen gadgets are constantly ready to go, and aren’t limited by cords and sockets.
The KitchenAid Go Cordless System is already pretty extensive, but the brand has just launched two new gadgets to its range. Starting with the KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder, this handy gadget comes with a grating blade cylinder, slicing blade cylinder and shredding blade cylinder which you can easily swap in and out to process fruit, vegetables, cheese, nuts and more.
If you hate grating ingredients, a cordless grater is a game-changer, and the new KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder does all the work for you. It can prep both small and large batches, and has simple one-button controls. For storage, it comes with a blade cylinder storage to keep everything tidy and safe.
excited about the new KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer. This handy starter kit comes with plastic containers and bag storage which you can use the vacuum sealer attachment on to preserve food.
To protect fresh fruits and vegetables, leftovers, marinades, fish and meat, the KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer seals everything tightly to reduce freezer burn and keep food fresher for longer.
Where I think it excels is with wine, as its wine sealer accessory allows you to seal an unfinished bottle of wine in just 15 seconds. It also has an LED indicator light which flashes when in use, and goes solid when sealing is complete.
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Available to buy now, the KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder is priced at £149, while the KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer costs £179. Both come without the battery which you’ll have to buy separately.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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