KitchenAid upgrades its Go Cordless range with a grater, slicer and shredder hybrid

In Summary KitchenAid has added two new appliances to its Go Cordless System

The launches include the KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder and the KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer

Both gadgets use the Go Cordless battery to stay powered at all times

Following the launch of its Go Cordless range in 2024 , KitchenAid has updated its collection here and there over the years. Most recently, KitchenAid added two new appliances to its Go Cordless System so you can grate, slice, shred and vacuum seal with one battery.

For those who are new to the KitchenAid Go Cordless System, how it works is by using one removable battery to power multiple portable appliances. This includes hand blenders , juicers, food processors, and more. With the Go Cordless battery, your kitchen gadgets are constantly ready to go, and aren’t limited by cords and sockets.

The KitchenAid Go Cordless System is already pretty extensive, but the brand has just launched two new gadgets to its range. Starting with the KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder , this handy gadget comes with a grating blade cylinder, slicing blade cylinder and shredding blade cylinder which you can easily swap in and out to process fruit, vegetables, cheese, nuts and more.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

If you hate grating ingredients, a cordless grater is a game-changer, and the new KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder does all the work for you. It can prep both small and large batches, and has simple one-button controls. For storage, it comes with a blade cylinder storage to keep everything tidy and safe.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

excited about the new KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer . This handy starter kit comes with plastic containers and bag storage which you can use the vacuum sealer attachment on to preserve food.

To protect fresh fruits and vegetables, leftovers, marinades, fish and meat, the KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer seals everything tightly to reduce freezer burn and keep food fresher for longer.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Where I think it excels is with wine, as its wine sealer accessory allows you to seal an unfinished bottle of wine in just 15 seconds. It also has an LED indicator light which flashes when in use, and goes solid when sealing is complete.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available to buy now, the KitchenAid Go Grater, Slicer and Shredder is priced at £149, while the KitchenAid Go Handheld Vacuum Sealer costs £179. Both come without the battery which you’ll have to buy separately.