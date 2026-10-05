Ninja's new 5-in-1 kitchen gadget could be the only appliance you'll ever need
The Ninja Prepi is designed to make cooking easier for home chefs
QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has launched the Prepi, a 5-in-1 kitchen system that chops, purées, slices, shreds and crinkles in one bowl. The bowl can also be used to store and serve food, making it a handy option for meal prep and everyday cooking.
It’s currently exclusive to the US, priced at $179, with a $229 version that includes a dicing kit.
Ninja has launched a new 5-in-1 kitchen system that can chop, purée, slice, shred and crinkle, all in a single bowl that doubles as a reusable food container with a lid. It’s designed to make everyday cooking easier, particularly if you’re short on time and want to cut back on the washing up.
“We created Ninja Prepi to bring those steps together to make cooking easier for home chefs, with a fresh take on a category that isn’t typically the target of kitchen innovation,” said DJ Hageman, VP of Marketing at Ninja.
For now, the Ninja Prepi is exclusive to the US, where it costs $179 from SharkNinja and Walmart. There’s also a Prepi Dicing Kit available separately, which is designed to deliver fast dicing for salads, salsas and everyday prep. It’s also included with the Ninja Prepi PN351, which comes in Copper & Teal and costs $229. We’ll update you when it launches in the UK and Europe.
The Prepi has a 500-watt motor in a compact design, along with a 3-Part Feed Chute that can handle different ingredient sizes for more consistent cuts. There’s a small pusher for thinner ingredients, a medium pusher and a larger pusher for bigger foods, including potatoes.
Each model comes with a 500-watt motor base, 5-cup and 7-cup Prepi bowls, two storage lids, a Chop & Purée Blade, Reversible Slice & Shred Disc and Crinkle Disc.
The Prepi joins the likes of the Ninja CrushBoss and Ninja Professional Stackable Chopper, both of which are available in the UK, but combines a level of power and compactness we haven’t seen before.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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