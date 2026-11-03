I think Sony's Walkman headphones are about to make a comeback

Yesterday evening I received a Sony marketing email to my personal inbox titled "New, yet familiar...". It would appear that Sony is stirring the nostalgia pot, with the imminent reveal of some new headphones.

And not just any old headphones, by the looks of things. The silhouette in the teaser image – and incoming YouTube stream (embedded below), for the event's scheduled start time of 5 November at 15:59 UK time – has a strong echo of the old Walkman on-ears.

Now seems like the perfect time for such a launch, with nostalgia riding high, CD sales up 16% year-on-year, and demand for wired products that don't cost a fortune also increased. You only need look to Bose's recent Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds launch to see that.

New yet, familiar… | Sony Official - YouTube Watch On

It also poses the question: will Sony relaunch (or at least redevelop) the MDR brand? There have been MDR launches in recent years, the last in September 2024, but those have been for studio monitoring headphones – which the Walkman on-ears were anything but!

The original Sony MDR-3 launched back in 1979 and was designed as the perfect pairing with a Walkman. Now they look super-retro – but other brands have identified such re-emerging trends, with Philips' 100th anniversary celebration launching a range that included The Ringo on-ears.

It could therefore make sense that Sony is about to deploy a 2026 rework of that classic headphone product, with some 2026 style, to fill out its more entry-level range. The brand has its higher-end range covered already, with the summer arrival of The Collexion covering that category.

We'll find out soon enough, as Sony's online showcase kicks off at 16:00 on 5 November. Which, of course, is Bonfire Night here in the UK, so perhaps Sony will have the first explosive bang of the night. Watch this space...