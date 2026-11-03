Anker Solix introduces new PowerOS features to help households save on energy bills

In Summary Anker Solix has launched a major PowerOS update with smarter home energy management features.

New tools include self-learning battery optimisation, solar alerts and smarter tariff management.

Compatible Solarbank devices get the first updates, with more features arriving in December.

Anker Solix has announced a major software update for its PowerOS energy management system, introducing a number of new features designed to make managing home energy more automated. PowerOS originally launched earlier in 2026 alongside the Anker Solix Solarbank 4 Pro.

Available through the Anker Power App, the system works across compatible Anker Solix energy storage products, helping households monitor and manage how they generate, store and use electricity.

The first features began rolling out in October 2026 to compatible devices, including the Solarbank 4 Pro and Solix XE, with further updates expected in December. Feature availability will vary depending on product compatibility and market.

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(Image credit: Anker)

The update introduces a new Self-Learning Engine, which analyses weather forecasts, energy consumption and electricity prices to optimise when batteries charge and discharge. According to Anker's internal simulations, this could help households on dynamic electricity tariffs save up to 30% more compared with its existing Self-Consumption Mode.

Other additions include Surplus Alert, which notifies users when excess solar energy is expected. Meanwhile, Tariff Auto-Match automatically adapts energy management to suit fixed-rate, time-of-use and dynamic electricity tariffs.

Anker is also introducing alerts for potential severe weather and grid disruptions so compatible systems can prepare battery reserves ahead of possible power cuts. Smart home integration is expanding too, with Homey support joining existing Home Assistant compatibility.

(Image credit: Anker Solix)

More features are planned for December, including Intent-Aware, which lets users describe changes to their routines so the system can suggest suitable energy adjustments. A Proactive Daily Energy Report will also provide automatic summaries of solar generation, household consumption and savings.

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We'll update when these further features arrive.