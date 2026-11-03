Meaco’s new Grisos heater promises up to five years of consistent warmth – but this is my favourite feature

In Summary Meaco has announced its new Grisos heaters range

The models include the 1.5kW PTC Fan Heater and the Smart 2kW PTC Fan Heater

Both heaters have multiple speeds, wide oscillation, quiet operation, and a five year heat output guarantee

Meaco, the brand best known for its range of dehumidifiers , has just announced its new Grisos heaters collection. Featuring small and large models, the Grisos heaters are powerful, wide-reaching and promise up to five years of heat output without any fades or changes.

The Meaco Grisos heaters range include the 1.5kW PTC Fan Heater and the Smart 2kW PTC Fan Heater. Both have similar features, with the main differences between the two being size, speed options, and the latter model has smart controls.

Compared to other fan heaters , which tend to lose their effectiveness over time, Meaco states that its Grisos heaters are designed to deliver warmth year after year. The brand is so confident, in fact, that the heaters come with a five year heat output warranty, so they should keep you toasty warm for up to five years.

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Both heaters use PTC ceramic heating technology to warm your home quickly and with an adjustable airflow. They both offer horizontal oscillation to spread warm air around your home, and you can manually tilt the heater vertically to better cover your entire body – oscillation can also be switched off if needed.

(Image credit: Meaco)

My favourite feature of the new Meaco Grisos heaters is its Calm Mode. Great for evening use, Calm Mode turns off the heaters’ lights and beeps so you won’t be disturbed, and they can operate as quiet as 21dB.

Both Meaco Grisos heaters come in a Warm Pebble finish to blend into your home. They’re also packed with safety features, including tilt-switch and thermal overload protection, and a glow-in-the-dark remote for easy controls. The controls include timers and speeds.

Looking closer at the Meaco Grisos 1.5kW PTC Fan Heater , the smaller version from the range has three fan speeds to choose from. It can warm rooms up to 20m², and its Smart Energy Mode adjusts its heat as the room’s temperature fluctuates to keep it at your desired heat without expending too much power.

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(Image credit: Meaco)

The Meaco Grisos Smart 2kW PTC Fan Heater is – you guessed it – the smarter version of the two heaters. This model has added presence sensing and open-window detection to help it adapt to its surroundings so it’s not wasting warmth or energy. Its remote control also has a built-in thermostat, and you can connect the Meaco Grisos Smart 2kW to the Meaco app for remote control.

Compared to the smaller version, the Meaco Grisos Smart 2kW has six speeds, and four oscillation settings up to 180°. It also covers rooms up to 35m², and despite being the bigger option, it’s still compact and quiet enough to work away in the background without you noticing it.

The Meaco Grisos 1.5kW heater is priced at £69.99, while the Meaco Grisos Smart 2kW costs £129.99. As of writing, they’re still listed as ‘Coming Soon’, but we hope to see them arrive by the end of the year.