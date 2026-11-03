Samsung's smart glasses are conspicuously absent but still coming this year, claims Korean source

Samsung has been teasing its smart glasses for a long time. Having appeared on stage at Google I/O in May, they were again shown at Galaxy Unpacked in July – but still haven't launched.

However, we now have a potential launch window for Samsung's new glasses, with a prominent Korean source claiming that they will go on sale in "mid-December".

Additionally, as previously reported, the smart glasses are expected to go on sale in Korea and the US first. The prices are said to be under consideration still.

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While major regions like Europe, China and Japan will miss out on the initial wave, Chosun Biz suggests Samsung will test the reaction to the new line in Korea and the US before considering further expansion.

That matches the launch process for the Galaxy XR headset, which was revealed in October 2025, but didn't make it to the UK until July 2026.

What are Samsung's first smart glasses?

Samsung's smart glasses will showcase the Android XR platform and have been built in collaboration with Qualcomm. Previous leaks have suggested they are powered by the Snapdragon AR1 chip and will come with a 12-megapixel camera.

The styles are split between Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, with a range of colours and different lens options.

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However, Samsung will still be launching its smart glasses into a public storm, with similar wearables widely nicknamed "pervert glasses". That's led the dominant player – Meta – to go as far as launching a model without a camera, to assuage those concerned about non-consensual capture.

Wearables are, however, very much on the radar for AI companies developing smart assistants. The ability to converse with AI without the need to get your phone out is useful – but having the glasses recognise places, people, signs and other information can play a key role in that.

Samsung's plans so far include glasses without a display, although it's likely that the range will expand in the future to include models where glanceable information is served up in the wearer's eye-line.