A Week on the Wrist with the Casio G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A, or why the most divisive G-SHOCK in years might also be one of its best

Casio has a knack for producing watches that become cultural phenomena, with the CasiOak probably being the best recent example of how the Japanese watchmaker can turn a relatively affordable timepiece into something that appeals to people who might never have considered wearing a G-SHOCK before.

The new G-SHOCK 2500 Series looks destined for a similar reception, but its arrival has certainly stirred the community, with plenty of people questioning its design and functionality, and some even asking whether it deserves to be called a proper G-SHOCK.

I've been wearing the all-metal GMC-2500D-1A for over a week now, and judging by the reactions to T3’s social media posts, people have some pretty strong opinions about it.

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Some have called it the ShockTilus, while others prefer Casionaut, a nickname that seems more likely to stick given the watch's resemblance to certain luxury sports watches and the enormous success of the CasiOak before it.

Beyond the comparisons and creative nicknames, though, I was curious whether Casio's fully analogue experiment could live up to the hype, especially given how different it is from the digital G-SHOCKs most people know and love.

Casio G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A at a glance

The GMC-2500D-1A is part of Casio's new fully analogue 2500 Series, which reinterprets the design of the original DW-5000C with a more traditional watch face and a distinctive rotating disc that doubles as a seconds indicator.

The stainless steel model feels substantial without being excessively bulky, measuring 46.7 x 43.8 x 12.9mm and weighing 138 grams. Being a G-SHOCK, it’s shock-resistant and also offers 200 metres of water resistance.

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You also get an automatic calendar, an LED light, and a 30-minute stopwatch, though the latter works quite differently from the straightforward digital chronographs Casio fans might be used to.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

One particularly interesting feature is the Shock Release Hand, which uses a magnetic holding mechanism to protect the minute hand from impacts.

It lets the watch retain its legendary toughness despite its more traditional, mechanical-looking arrangement.

Battery life is rated at approx. two years, but Casio says you can extend it to around five years by disabling the constantly moving seconds indicator, an interesting compromise I'll come back to later.

What is the Casio G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A like on the wrist?

I'll start with something that might upset a few traditional G-SHOCK fans: I really like this watch, especially how Casio has created something that feels completely different from its existing digital models without losing the brand's unmistakable character.

The GMC-2500D-1A feels excellent on the wrist, with a reassuring solidity that feels substantial without becoming uncomfortable, while the stainless steel construction gives it a more sophisticated appearance than its resin-clad siblings.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

What I appreciate most is that Casio has committed to a fully analogue interpretation of the G-SHOCK concept, a design that feels more like a conventional sports watch than a typical multifunctional digital timepiece.

It looks so good that you almost forget you could probably throw it out of a window without much damage, though I should point out I haven't actually tested that theory.

That doesn't mean the construction is perfect, and I'd change a few things if I had the opportunity.

For starters, the bracelet links feel slightly loose compared to the tighter, more refined construction of the Q Timex 1975 SSQ Digital Reissue, and I'd much prefer a tool-free system that would make removing or adding links easier when adjusting the fit.

Casio G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A (left); Q Timex 1975 SSQ Digital Reissue (right) (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The buttons are also surprisingly hard to press, especially when using the stopwatch, though I suspect most people buying this watch won't spend much time using that function.

The prominent "G-SHOCK PROTECTION" lettering embossed around the bezel is another pain point for some. I don't mind it, but I can see why some people find it distracting, especially compared with the more understated branding common on conventional analogue watches.

I wouldn't be surprised if Casio eventually introduced a version with a cleaner bezel and more discreet branding.

Is the Casio G-SHOCK 2500 Series missing the point?

One of the most common criticisms I've encountered is the lack of familiar G-SHOCK features, with people pointing out that the GMC-2500D-1A doesn't offer a countdown timer, world time or an alarm, and that even setting the time isn't especially intuitive.

I find the stopwatch function a bit more involved than necessary, requiring several button presses and a wait while the rotating disc moves into position. It feels unnecessarily complicated for something you can do almost instantly on a smartphone.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I can't really imagine using it regularly, but I also wonder whether people are comparing the 2500 Series to the wrong watches, since this is clearly intended to offer a different experience from Casio's feature-packed digital models.

Yes, digital G-SHOCKs offer considerably more functionality, often for significantly less money, but I'm not entirely sure how Casio squeezed in all those extra features without compromising the simplicity of the analogue design.

The criticism of battery life is perhaps more understandable, especially since two years isn't especially impressive for a watch without fitness tracking, notifications, or other power-hungry features commonly associated with smartwatches.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Casio's own G-SHOCK GBD models can offer similar battery longevity while providing considerably more functionality, so I can see why some people might feel the GMC-2500D-1A should last longer between battery replacements.

You can extend battery life by disabling the seconds indicator, but it feels like sacrificing one of the watch's most charming design features. I’m not saying it defeats the purpose of buying the G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A, but it does take away one of its main attractions.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

A solar-powered version would make sense, and I wouldn't be surprised if Casio introduced one eventually, though there's no guarantee such a model is currently in development.

Personally, the limited functions bother me far less than they seem to bother others, because I see the GMC-2500D-1A primarily as an attractive, incredibly tough analogue watch rather than a replacement for the multifunctional G-SHOCKs we've worn for decades.

Is the Casio G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A worth the money?

At £300, the GMC-2500D-1A is the most expensive model in the new 2500 Series, though the collection starts at a much more accessible £110 for the resin models, making the design available to people who don't want to pay extra for stainless steel.

As much as I've enjoyed wearing the metal version, I suspect I'd actually prefer the lighter, all-resin option, partly because the material feels more intrinsically G-SHOCK to me and partly because I think the design would work brilliantly as a more affordable everyday watch.

That's not to suggest metal watches don't belong in the G-SHOCK family, of course. The MR-G and GMW-B5000 collections are excellent examples of how well Casio can work with premium materials, and even its cheaper metal watches have a charm that's hard to replicate elsewhere.

That said, the combination of a fully analogue dial and traditional G-SHOCK resin construction feels just right, and I'm keen to see how the two versions compare (when I eventually get my hands on the cheaper model).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

I can see why the 2500 Series has divided opinion, especially among long-time Casio enthusiasts who have grown accustomed to getting enormous functionality for relatively little money, but that's precisely why I find the new collection so interesting.

The Japanese watchmaker has created something that feels genuinely fresh while remaining unmistakably G-SHOCK, and I suspect the CasioNaut will eventually become as recognisable as the CasiOak, particularly given its affordable entry point and the attention it's already generating.

I certainly wouldn't bet against Casio introducing new colours, materials and variations in the coming years, either, as watches that generate this much discussion rarely disappear without leaving some kind of mark.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

After spending over a week with the GMC-2500D-1A, I can confirm that its greatest strength is just how well it combines traditional watch aesthetics with G-SHOCK toughness. It offers something different compared to its feature-rich siblings. And it looks nice, too.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely, provided you're buying it for what it is rather than what you wish it could do, because if you need alarms, timers and world time, Casio already makes plenty of watches that offer all those functions, often for considerably less money.

The G-SHOCK GMC-2500D-1A will be available to buy from XXX at Casio. The recommended retail price in the UK is £300.