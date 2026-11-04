Xbox's new controller hides a cool feature I thought had gone forever

When I first reported on the Xbox Nano Controller, I suggested that it's be perfect as a companion to a smart TV or another device that supports Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now that has been reinforced as it's been discovered that it sports a neat feature you don't even get on the usual wireless controller.

In fact, we haven't seen this feature on many controllers at all – it was originally used by Google on its Stadia controllers. The Xbox Nano Controller can connect directly to the internet via your home network – it doesn't need to pair with your TV or streaming device.

That's a vital piece of the jigsaw when it comes to cloud gaming. Conventional Bluetooth controllers need to connect to a device directly, share your movements and button presses with that device, and only then can those actions be shared with the remote cloud server. That introduces additional latency.

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By cutting out the device, the Nano Controller can send your actions straight to the server. There will still be the latency caused by the internet connection, but you'll experience far less than before. And milliseconds count when gaming.

To be fair, Amazon's Luna Controller promises similar functionality, but I've not personally used one. I did however use Stadia often until its demise and the controllers definitely felt more responsive.

Xbox Nano Controller cloud connect

The Nano Controller's cloud gaming prowess was discovered by The Verge's Tom Warren, who posted on X that "cloud connect" is explained when you first set up your new gamepad.

Cloud connect is only in preview for now though, so might not be as stable as it will be eventually. It's also unclear whether you can connect the controller to your Wi-Fi network without having to use an Xbox console first. This would be important for those who want it to work from the box with their compatible TV or Fire TV Stick.

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Still, it's a great additional feature. After all, the Xbox Nano Controller is also Bluetooth-enabled, so can be used with smartphones and tablets. And at £44.99 / $49.99 it's a great addition to a gaming setup. I plan to use one with my retro console mini PC builds.