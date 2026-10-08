This pro controller does one thing that everyone should mimic, and has one big flaw

I used to test pro controllers all the time – it's part of the territory when you cover as much gaming and tech gear as I do. When the PS5 launched, though, something fundamental changed about the market. Sony's DualSense controller was a big step forward in terms of haptics, but it was also basically a closed shop, and there have been very few third-party controllers that work with PS5 since then as a result.

That's all basically a quick explanation of why the Aeon Pro, a superb new controller from SteelSeries, lacks the one bit of functionality that would see me use it every single day until the end of time. It's a PC and Xbox controller (as the big logo in the middle of it, and the textbook layout, would both suggest), and while I have plenty of use for the former, the latter is increasingly a less popular platform.

It's a limitation that I can't see as SteelSeries' fault, although I'd still feed back that PS5 compatibility should be the major goal of any controller-maker right now, by hook or by crook. Aside from that limitation, though, the Aeon Pro really is hugely impressive.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

"Pro" controllers can run the gamut in terms of features, but SteelSeries has made sure to push the boat out in terms of inputs. You don't just get a couple of extra buttons here, but instead get four very clicky ones on the rear of the controller. These are easy to reprogram either by connecting the pad to software or using its built-in screen and menus (I'm amazed by how responsive these are).

The main triggers are both adjustable, letting you choose between full travel or clicky instant-response. That's ideal for letting you stick to one pad for all genres. It's a small thing, but the extreme clickiness of the main face buttons is also striking, and makes it all feel phenomenal to game on.

(Image credit: Future)

If SteelSeries is known for one thing in the world of headsets, it's for the idea of swappable batteries, something that it came up with for the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless and has now implemented a few times to great success. Adding this system to the Aeon Pro is one of those no-brainers that's clearly still innovative simply because the competition isn't doing it.

Like a high-end headset, this means that the charging cradle for the Aeon Pro, which also doubles as a connector for the controller's wireless standard, houses a charging battery at all times. When your controller runs low, you can just slide a panel off the back and swap the two batteries to never run out of charge. You'll also see the charge status of both batteries when you pick up the controller, on that built-in screen.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frankly, with around 11.5 hours of battery life on a charge at the lowest, I can't imagine when I'd need to make this swap urgently, but since the dock only charges the controller when my PC is on, it's still a great reassurance.

That dock is also a system-swap hub, so you can have an Xbox and a PC connected simultaneously to swap between them without any hassle. The only downside to that built-in OLED input is that the menu buttons have moved down to the bottom of the controller – not an issue, per se, but something you'll need to get used to.

(Image credit: Future)

If there's one other elephant in the room for the Aeon Pro, it's the price: $260/£230. Those are chunky numbers for a controller, even one that feels as superb in the hand as this. It's also the sort of price that makes you want near-perfection, and while I think the Aeon Pro might be close to that level if you like the Xbox layout and don't need it to work with your PS5 or Switch 2, that won't be true of everyone.

If you're on the hunt for a high-end controller for just PC or Xbox, though, and budget is really no object, then this could adorn your desk very nicely. In that way, it pairs pretty beautifully with the Arctis Nova Elite headset – the price doesn't necessarily make sense, but the hardware is fairly irresistible.